Drunk Frenchman detained after sleeping naked at restaurant in Krabi

Photo via 77 Kaoded

Officers from Muang Krabi Police Station detained a drunken Frenchman after they found him sleeping naked in front of a restaurant in the southern province of Krabi.

A restaurant owner, near City Market in Krabi, reported to the police at 8pm on Sunday, June 4 that a naked, intoxicated foreigner, aged about 40 years old, was sleeping in front of the shop.

A staff member of the restaurant told police that the foreigner emerged from the market wearing a cloth loosely wrapped around his waist. However, much to the surprise of onlookers, the cloth slipped off as he reached the restaurant’s entrance.

Rather than retrieving his garment, the man nonchalantly proceeded to the chairs and tables outside the restaurant before falling asleep.

The employee added that the customers were shocked and decided to leave, scared the foreigner might do something dangerous. The restaurant owner then locked the front door and reported the issue to the police ensuring the safety and security of the establishment.

Upon the police’s arrival, a crowd of curious locals gathered around the peculiar scene, staring at the foreigner who was sleeping on a chair in front of the restaurant. Officers found a piece of fabric on the floor nearby him.

During questioning, the man revealed to officers that he was French. He came to travel in the province and booked a hotel nearby the area. Officers did not issue any charges against the man and delivered him to his hotel.

Follow us on :













This is not the first story of its kind, especially in tourist destinations. A similar incident took place in March when police apprehended a German man who had been lying naked on Pattaya Beach. Even though the police urged him to put his clothes on, the man collected his garments and walked away from the scene. The naked German man was charged with public obscenity, resulting in a 5,000 baht fine.

Such incidents are not limited to foreigners, as a Thai man was arrested last week after he took off all his clothes and wandered around a hotel in Chacheongsao province near Bangkok. He did not cause any damage to the hotel, so officers did not make an arrest. However, the naked man was later seen following a Thai woman on his motorcycle nearby the hotel.