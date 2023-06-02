Royal streak: Thai man arrested for naked motorcycle ride and nude hotel stroll

Photo via Channel 7 and Channel 3

Police arrested a Thai man after he rode his motorcycle naked and strolled majestically around a hotel in the buff in Chacheongsao province near Bangkok.

Prompted by a notification, officers from Bang Pakong Police Station swiftly responded to the Blue Diamond Hotel in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province at 8am yesterday. The report indicated that a 31 year old man named Phatjarin Warnhu was observed walking completely naked in front of the hotel.

According to the hotel staff, Phatjarin checked in on Wednesday, May 31, appearing perfectly normal. Unexpectedly, later that evening, he emerged from his room without a stitch of clothing and headed to the parking area to retrieve his motorcycle.

The staff made known that Phatjarin then proceeded to take a naked motorcycle ride around the premises before eventually parking the vehicle and continuing his stroll in the altogether. Startled, one female staff member described how Phatjarin suddenly ran toward her and other female workers, leaving her terrified and prompting her to report the incident to the police.

Officers managed to convince Phatjarin to dress himself and subsequently released him, on the condition that he return home on his motorcycle. Unfortunately, Phatjarin’s behaviour took another disruptive turn when he caused a disturbance at a nearby restaurant. Later in the afternoon, the police received another notification concerning Phatjarin. A witness reported that he once again lost control of his actions, aimlessly wandering around and engaging in self-conversations.

One woman revealed that Phatjarin followed her car on his motorcycle, causing her to pull over and seek assistance from locals. As a result, the officers promptly transported Phatjarin to Bang Pakong Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The police did not disclose whether he has a history of drug use or mental health issues.

Follow us on :













Interestingly, a similar incident occurred two weeks ago in the Isaan province of Udon Thani when a 42 year old Buddhist monk named Damrongsak Thongyom was spotted walking along a street without his traditional robe.

According to a witness, the monk halted in front of a school, let out a scream, removed his robe, and wandered aimlessly. Police intervened in the incident and took the monk to a hospital, suspecting a mental health issue triggered by a lack of medication.