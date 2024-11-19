Man slashed in head after row with fisherman in Phuket park

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A late-night attempt to enter Phuket’s Chalermprakiat Park took a violent turn for one intoxicated man, who ended up with a head wound after clashing with a fisherman.

The incident, which unfolded around 4.40am yesterday, November 18, saw 37 year old Ekkaphan Phuthi reportedly trying to enter the closed park gates near Suan Luang Rama IX.

In his inebriated state, Ekkaphan encountered a fisherman, who was at the nearby pond. When the fisherman informed him the park was closed, police believe Ekkaphan made inappropriate remarks, likely fuelled by his alcohol intake, sparking a tense exchange.

Things turned violent when the fisherman reportedly retaliated by slashing Ekkaphan’s head with a knife before speeding off on a motorbike. Despite bleeding profusely, Ekkaphan managed to stumble to the nearby Pattana-Thongthin Intersection—an area historically known as the “Slaughterhouse Intersection” on Wirat Hongyok Road—where a passerby found him and alerted emergency services.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation provided initial treatment at the scene before transporting the injured man to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further care.

Phuket Town police have since launched a manhunt for the attacker, armed with the motorbike’s licence plate details. They intend to question Ekkaphan for more details as soon as his condition stabilises, reported Phuket News.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect to come forward, hoping to shed more light on this bloody pre-dawn brawl.

