Drug addict opens fire at neighbour’s house in Samut Prakan

A young drug addict believed his neighbours were out to harm him and opened fire on their home in a Samut Prakan village. Fortunately, police apprehended him before any severe damage occurred.

Ban Khlong Suan Police Station yesterday, August 9, received a report of a man frantically shooting at his neighbour’s house, causing significant damage. The incident took place in a luxury village in the Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan Province.

Upon receiving the report, Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Nantanpol Damnin, led more than 20 officers, including investigators, patrol officers, and traffic police, to the scene.

They found a young man, later identified as 29 year old Jirapong standing in front of his house, shouting aggressively. He was wearing a blue round-neck T-shirt, blue and white floral shorts, and carrying a black fabric bag.

Officers noticed a gun tucked into his waistband. After an hour of negotiation, the suspect walked out of the house, allowing the officers to seize the moment and apprehend him. They confiscated a black Glock 19, 9mm handgun.

A search of the suspect’s magazine revealed five bullets, and his bag contained a 30-centimetre knife. The officers then searched his house, finding drug paraphernalia and numerous plastic bags in the second-floor bedroom. All items were seized as evidence.

Injured officer

During the confrontation, one officer, Nantanpol Damnin, sustained minor injuries, including a small cut and abrasions on his left temple.

The investigation of the house opposite Jirapong’s revealed bullet holes in the walls, front door, and windows, with some bullets penetrating into the kitchen. Fortunately, no one inside the house was injured.

Jirapong claimed that he had conflicts with his neighbours due to their alleged aggressive tone while conversing with him. He admitted borrowing the gun out of paranoia, fearing they would confront him. He insisted he only intended to scare them, not to cause harm and confessed to using drugs.

Police investigations revealed that Jirapong had a long history of drug addiction, which led to his erratic and paranoid behaviour. He had seen his neighbours outside and, in fear, retrieved his gun from his second-floor bedroom and started shooting.

A check of Jirapong’s criminal history showed that only a week ago, he had attacked a food delivery person with a knife, causing minor injuries. Although the matter was resolved, he also had two outstanding warrants from the Thonburi Criminal Court for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm, issued by Rat Burana Police Station.

It was later discovered that Jirapong had purchased the gun online. Police plan to trace the seller and conduct a drug test at the hospital, which confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.

The young drug addict now faces multiple charges, including carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and drug use, reported KhaoSod.