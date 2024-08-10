Bang Lamung chief cracks down on gambling and drugs in Pattaya

Bang Lamung District Chief Wikit Manarojkij recently led a monthly meeting with village headmen and local leaders at the district office, the primary agenda focused on the stringent enforcement of policies against gambling and drug-related activities.

Wikit underscored two crucial policies that require strict adherence: the ban on gambling and the crackdown on drug offences.

He voiced concerns about unreported gambling activities in certain areas, stressing that any failure by village headmen or leaders to report such incidents would result in severe disciplinary measures without the possibility of appeal.

“Gambling is strictly prohibited under the policy of the Chon Buri Governor and Thai law.”

Due to the extensive area of Bang Lamung district, he urged all local leaders to remain vigilant and proactive in identifying and reporting any gambling activities.

Addressing the district’s drug issues, Wikit highlighted the establishment of checkpoints to enforce the law rigorously. These checkpoints have led to numerous arrests and the uncovering of various offences, enhancing security and ensuring effective law enforcement within the district.

Plans were also announced to provide training for village headmen and sub-district headmen. This training, dependent on budget availability, will cover investigation and arrest case preparation, as well as shooting practice. The goal is to improve their skills and ensure more efficient and thorough operations, reported Pattaya News.

In addition to policy discussions, Wikit invited all attendees to participate in an event honouring Her Royal Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on her birthday anniversary. The event will be held tomorrow, August 11, in front of the Bang Lamung District Office.

