140,000 chickens die in flood at poultry farm in eastern Thailand

Approximately 140,000 chickens drowned in a flood today at a poultry farm in Kwaeng district, Rayong province, eastern Thailand.

Rayong has been hit particularly hard by the heavy rainfall and flash flooding that has swamped Thailand this week, with over 200 houses flooding in the Kwaeng district.

All six houses at Kamnan Boonsueb’s poultry farm in Ban Na subdistrict flooded, with the water level reaching higher than one metre in some parts. Kamnan estimates the total damages to amount to no less than ten million baht.

A total of 13 villages in the Ban Na subdistrict were completely inundated by the floods. All 13 villagers are being evacuated by boat by rescue workers.

Kamnan said it wasn’t a total waste because a catfish farmer requested to buy the chicken carcasses to feed his catfish.

Yesterday, a songtaew truck, carrying 15 students, was almost swept away in the flood in Rayong province. The terrifying incident was caught on video…

Flash flooding has also wreaked havoc in the capital and surrounding areas. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected to continue today and tomorrow all over Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department.

SOURCE: KhaoSod