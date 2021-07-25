Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful

Yesterday, additional, domestic flights, were added going to and from Phuket. Bangkok Airways also confirmed it was bringing back its Phuket to Samui route. Nok Air resumed its Phuket to U-Tapao route.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand issuing a reminder to airlines/passengers to adhere to all conditions for safe travel. The CAAT also stressed that the correct paperwork is crucial for travellers to get to their destination. They asked airlines to execute these rules before issuing boarding passes.

It was not reported what crucial documents the Civil Aviation Authority was referring to.

However, this reminder pertains to any tourists that have been to any of the Sandbox sites, such as Phuket or Samui. Especially if these visitors plan to keep travelling once their 14 day stay elapsed, and they tested negative for Covid.

Further, the CAAT wants passengers/airlines to know they can check the disease control measures, specified entry requirements for each province here to make sure they have an “incident-free journey”.

Earlier this week, it was announced that flights from dark red zones are prohibited starting July 21. Back in May, it was reported that domestic flights were cut by 38% due to Covid.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

