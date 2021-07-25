4th body found on a Bangkok street

Yesterday morning, an octogenarian, who tested Covid positive, was discovered dead on a Bangkok street. This marks the 4th time someone was found dead on a Bangkok street in the past week. The 80 year old’s body was located near the Victory Monument at 7:30 am.

Nearby vendors spotted the man’s body and then alerted health officials. At first, the man’s cause of death was unknown. However, medics from the Ramathibodi Hospital as well as rescue staff got to the scene and used a rapid test on the man. They learned the man who died on a Bangkok street was Covid-19 positive.

It is not known who listed the man’s cause of death as “unknown” before the medics and other rescue staff arrived. A police officer at the scene says the man’s body had been beside the Victory Monument all night.

A preliminary autopsy revealed no injuries on the man’s body. Medicine for hypertension and diabetes was found on his body. The body was later sent to Ramathibodi Hospital for an additional examination.

The discovery of the unidentified man’s body is now the 4th occasion in a week’s time that a body has been found on a Bangkok street. critics on social media were deeply critical of the Bangkok police. The critics say the bodies were left on the street for hours before they were collected.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied these allegations and has called for understanding.

As of the last reporting, for the previous 3 bodies that were found on a Bangkok street, only 2 out of 3 tested positive for Covid. The 3rd persons test results are still pending as of the last reporting.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

