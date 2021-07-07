Bangkok Airways revises Koh Samui flights ahead of reopening

To prepare for the Samui+ reopening programme launching July 15, Bangkok Airways is revising its schedule to operate 3 inbound flights and 3 outbound flights daily between Koh Samui and Bangkok. The new schedule, released today and promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in a press release this afternoon, will feature a morning, afternoon, and evening flight option beginning July 15.

Flights will leave from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10:05 am, arriving in Koh Samui at 11:35 am, and again at 2:35 pm to land in Samui at 4:05 pm, and finally, a 5:10 pm flight that will arrive at the island at 6:40 pm.

The first flight from Koh Samui to Bangkok will be just after noon, at 12:15 pm, arriving in Bangkok at 1:45 pm. The late afternoon flight will leave Koh Samui at 4:45 pm and land in Bangkok at 6:15 pm. The day’s final flight will be an evening flight, leaving Samui at 7:20 pm and arriving in Bangkok at 8:50 pm.

One-way flights are currently priced starting at 2,160 baht around the first week of the Samui+ programme, less than half the normal price that is often lambasted for being too expensive.

Each flight travels for just one hour and 30 minutes, and due to Covid-19 restrictions will not offer the traditional food and beverage service that Bangkok Airways is known for even on short hopper flights like Samui, a part of their reputation of calling themselves a “boutique airline.” To keep people masked up, even personal food and beverages passengers carry on board will not be allowed to be eaten on the plane.

Bangkok Airways stress that the Samui flights will follow all restrictions and guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Public Health and The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. These include social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing throughout the duration of the flight.

Koh Samui airport has traditionally been Thailand’s 7th busiest airport transporting over 1 million passengers per year. It is unique because it is privately owned by Bangkok Airways who funded and built the airport between 1982 and 1989 before Koh Samui was a major tourist hub. The risk paid off, as the airline now maintains exclusive travel rights to the airport and is currently the only airline scheduled to land or depart from the island.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

