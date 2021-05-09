Tourism
Covid-19 third wave cuts domestic flights predictions by 38%
The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand is predicting a 38% drop in travel by domestic flights due to the effect of the third wave of Covid-19. Aerothai is a department under the Ministry of Transport that provides aeronautical communication and air traffic control in Thailand. With Covid-19 experiencing a rapid spread beginning in April and not yet under control, infections across all of Thailand’s 77 provinces are projected to drastically hamper local travel until at least September.
The fiscal year beginning in October was originally predicted to have almost 519,000 domestic flight. But Aerothai has now reduced those figures down 38% to just over 323,000 flights in Thailand. The executive vice president for operations of Aerothai said that by the second half of April domestic flights had been severely reduced despite remaining relatively stable in early April.
Flight reductions were a result of attempts to reduce and contain the spread of Covid-19 by implementing strict travel and safety measures. While domestic travel was strongly affected by Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 at the beginning of 2021, the current wave is much worse and Aerothai predicts domestic flights will reach their lowest point by the end of May.
An expectation of recovery beginning next month hinges on international flights starting to slowly creep back into Thailand. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has loosened the restrictions for international travel in preparation for the government’s plan to relaunch the tourism industry in key hotspots of Thailand like Phuket and Koh Samui in July. Aerothai is hoping that by August domestic flights will return to the levels seen at the end of 2020 before the second wave of Covid-19, with about 1,095 daily flights.
Aerothai has been tracking flight statistics since it was founded in 1948 by a group of airlines with the approval of the Royal Thai Government. In 1963 the government took on a majority stake in the company from the founding airlines and converted it to a state enterprise operating under the Ministry of Transport.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand now plans on 150 million Covid-19 vaccines
Thailand upped its target from 100 to 150 million vaccines in an announcement on social media by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. This expanded goal would be enough to cover the necessary 2 jabs for every person in the country, and possibly all the foreign residents that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is again reassuring will get vaccines. The original plan was 63 million jabs, but after the second and third wave of Covid-19 has seen many more infection than all of 2020, the scheme was increased to 100 million and now 150 million.
On top of the government cache, private hospitals are solidifying a plan to import and distribute vaccines starting with the Moderna vaccine. They expect 2 jabs to cost under 3000 baht and people should be able to register on the Mor Prom Line account, but the function isn’t live yet and confusion surrounds the vaccine situation for foreigners.
A big rollout push to begin the 150 million vaccines is planned to begin in June with AstraZeneca jabs produced locally by Siam Bioscience. But tourist zones like Chon Buri and Phuket have been prioritised for earlier distribution. Phuket is already vaccinating in an attempt to stick to their sandbox schedule of opening to international travel without quarantine in July. These tourist areas were flagged as “high priority economic zones” due to the vast majority of their GDP being tourism-based.
Apparently taking heed of the significant criticism for a slow vaccine rollout, the government has been widening its procurement scope to reach the goal of 150 million vaccines by negotiating with 7 different vaccine manufacturers, recently announcing after a meeting with Pfizer that Thailand plans on receiving 10 to 20 million jabs from them in the last half of 2021.
The current goal for procuring 150 million vaccines is to give at least one vaccine to every adult in Thailand by July 31st. This timeline is still hoped to allow tourist destinations to reopen to international travellers by the end of the year. Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui have all been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts are being made to get them reopened for vaccinated domestic and foreign travellers to visit without quarantine before the year is over.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
For Sunday, the numbers for new infections and Covid-related deaths from Bangkok and the Thai provinces over the past 24 hours were announced early this morning. There has been 17 deaths and 2,101 new cases announced by the CCSA.
Thailand has now reached 83,375 total cases since January 2020 and 399 deaths. Out of the 17 deaths, 8 were male and 9 female. One of them was a foreigner. The average age of the deaths was 68 years old.
Bangkok, again, is leading the way with new infections with 980 registered in the past 24 hours, mostly in 4 key clusters of low-income housing communities.
Here are all the provincial totals…
• Meanwhile, Thai restauranteurs are pleading with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to ease the Covid-19 restrictions, especially the ban on dine-in services in dark red zone provinces.
• On the aviation front, the third wave of Covid-19 around the country is forecast to show a drop in air travel by 38% for this financial year, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.
They expect the air traffic in Thailand to remain subdued until at least September this year. Aerothai’s executive VP for operations, said the number of local flights had been stable for the first half of April but it plummeted dramatically in the second half.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Thailand ploughs ahead with plans for re-opening tourist areas
The Thai government says they’re pressing ahead with plans to waive the current mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Bangkok and and 5 other major tourist destinations from October this year as an effort to reboot the country’s battered tourism industry.
Dr. Traisulee Traisoranakul from the CCSA says the new measures will provide easier access to the main tourist locations like Pattaya, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Krabi and Bangkok from October 1.
Phuket tourism and government officials also maintain that they are preparing to open up to vaccinated travellers in 7 weeks, in a pilot ‘sandbox’ scheme. The positive moves forward come at the same time local officials announced a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days for visitors from outside the province, starting May 14, to replace the rapid antigen test. The quarantine period would be for all arrivals who hadn’t been fully vaccinated or could provide a negative PCR Covid test within the past 72 hours.
The ‘quarantine-free’ is the key change to Thailand’s new re-opening policy but it remains to be seen what paperwork or current restrictions may stay in place – nothing has been announced. The questions of who will visit or what is left open for them to enjoy when they arrive, is still all up in the air.
Meanwhile the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reiterated this week that the island would have to register zero new infections before any quarantine-free re-opening would be able to occur, adding to the earlier provision that 70% of the island’s population will need to be vaccinated as well. As of today, only 22% of Phuket’s population have been vaccinated but a new round of registrations is happening in the next week. Phuket is way ahead of the rest of Thailand with vaccinations at this stage.
SOURCE: NBT
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid-19 third wave cuts domestic flights predictions by 38%
Thailand now plans on 150 million Covid-19 vaccines
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Thailand ploughs ahead with plans for re-opening tourist areas
Private Moderna vaccine price set at under 3000 baht
Murder of Thai wife may have been 2nd attempt by US man
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths and 2,101 covid-related infections
Today’s Chinese rocket debris not expected to hit land
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 2,419 new infections and 19 deaths, provincial totals
Like Songkran, Sri Lanka New Year’s brings Covid-19 wave
With Indian neighbours sealing borders, Maldives welcomes tourists
Covid-19 reaches new heights in Nepal with Mt Everest infections
Once Covid-19 free, Cambodia eases lockdown amidst surge
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Education3 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Hot News4 days ago
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
- Politics3 days ago
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
- Economy4 days ago
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7