Thailand
Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Dogs from Thailand as well as more than 100 other countries are banned from entering the United States for the next year due to a high risk of rabies. The US Centre for Disease Control released a notice yesterday on the temporary suspension of dogs from countries classified by the CDC as high risk for rabies among dogs.
Dog rabies in America has been eliminated since 2007. The 1-year ban on dogs from more than 100 countries was set to prevent the emergence of the disease. The CDC says dogs that are not vaccinated against rabies are a “public health threat,” adding that the importation of just one rabid dog could spread the fatal disease to humans, pets and wildlife.
This temporary action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variant (dog rabies) into the United States.
Due to reduced flight schedules last year during the pandemic, imported dogs from high risk countries that were denied entry faced longer wait times to return to their country where they departed. The CDC says this lead to some dogs getting ill. Some died.
The CDC says that on an “extremely limited basis,” a permit can be issued to allow a dog from a high risk country to enter the US. To obtain the CDC Dog Import Permit, an email must be sent to CDCanimalimports@cdc.gov at least 30 business days travelling to the US. Dogs that arrive to the US without the required permit will be sent back at the importer’s expense.
SOURCE: CDC
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Bangkok elderly can register for vaccine
“Bubble and seal” method to contain outbreaks at factories, keep business afloat
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Good Morning Thailand | Samui quiet/flights/reopening, Thailand’s botched vaccine roll out
Thai government says vaccine rollout is going “according to plan”
Taxi driver attacks woman at bus stop, has a history of violence
Vaccine registration website for expats back up after data leak
Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere
First Thai Covid-19 vaccine proceeds to human trials
Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Tuesday Covid Update: 3,000 new cases and 19 deaths
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
Burmese military media outlets say ethnic army killed 25 workers
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says drug suppression should to be a national priority
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla2 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?