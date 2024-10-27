Diamond ring recovered after 30-hour search in Nakhon Phanom landfill (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A diamond ring lost in a rubbish pit in Nakhon Phanom sparked significant social media interest after its owner spent 30 hours searching for it. The incident was documented on TikTok, capturing the extensive efforts to recover the ring.

The story began when the owner removed the diamond ring while washing hands, only to have it accidentally fall into the trash and get taken to a landfill. The owner, realising the loss, hired officials and locals to help search for the ring in the vast 70-rai (approximately 28 hectares) municipal rubbish pit.

TikTok user Apitchaya Ning posted two short clips, each 17 and 14 seconds long, showing the search process. One clip depicted the arduous task of sifting through mountains of rubbish, while the other showed the owner proudly displaying the recovered ring, a large diamond that sparkled brightly.

The first video, which garnered nearly 2.6 million views, included a message warning about the consequences of removing rings while washing hands and highlighted the 30 hours spent searching the landfill. The footage showed a group of people rummaging through piles of garbage, determined to find the precious item.

In the comments, the owner revealed that 20,000 baht (US$600) was spent on hiring people to assist in the search. The value of the diamond ring was mentioned to be 20 times the cost of hiring, approximately 400,000 baht (US$11,880). This revelation prompted numerous comments from netizens, who were both amazed and curious about the ring’s value and the successful retrieval process.

“Incredible! How did you manage to find it after 30 hours?” one commenter asked. “It’s stunning, worth every minute of the search,” another remarked. The responses highlighted the astonishment and admiration for the perseverance and ultimate success of the recovery effort, reported KhaoSod.

Other commenters inquired about the methods used to locate the ring amidst the vast expanse of rubbish. One user explained, “You need to know where the rubbish truck from your area dumps the waste. Each district has a collection point before the waste is transported to the landfill.”

The TikTok owner also addressed concerns about preventing the hired searchers from keeping the ring if found. “I told them it was a diamond ring, so they searched very carefully,”*the owner explained, ensuring transparency and diligence during the search.

อุทาหรณ์ถอดแหวนเพื่อล้างมือ และอีก 30 ชั่วโมงที่อยู่บ่อขยะ

