Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin26 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman in the central province of Nakhon Pathom died in a brutal throat slitting incident after allegedly attempting to escape a rape attempt by her drug-addicted cousin by biting his tongue. The suspect denied the allegations.

Apisit, a relative of the victim, discovered the lifeless body of 47 year old Naphattaon in her bedroom on the second floor of a house in Sampran district, Nakhon Pathom, yesterday, June 4. He immediately alerted officers from Pho Kaew Police Station.

The primary suspect is Naphattaon’s 29 year old cousin, known as Nice, who was found lying injured on the first floor of the house with serious wounds to his head and tongue.

Apisit explained that Nice’s aunt asked him to pick up Nice and take him to her home in Kanchanaburi province. Apisit travelled from his home in Chon Buri to collect him at Naphattaon’s residence.

Upon arrival, he found the house locked and was unable to reach either Naphattaon or Nice by phone. He then entered the house by climbing in.

Inside, he discovered Nice lying on the floor in just his boxer shorts. The floor was stained with blood, prompting him to check upstairs, where he found Naphattaon’s body.

Photo via ThaiRath

Channel 7 reported that Naphattaon suffered a fatal slash wound to her throat, a wound near her right eyebrow, and extensive bruising across her body.

A bloody, bent knife was found in the room. Police also found a small piece of flesh, suspected to be part of Nice’s tongue, in Naphattaon’s mouth.

Investigators believed that Nice attempted to rape Naphattaon, and that she resisted by biting his tongue. However, she was ultimately unable to escape and died during the violent assault.

Photo via ThaiRath

Nice denied the accusation, claiming that a thief entered the house and attacked both him and Naphattaon.

Police were sceptical of his account, especially after finding drugs in his system. Officers also confirmed that Nice had previously undergone drug rehabilitation at a hospital in Tha Kradan district, Kanchanaburi.

The victim sent messages and called Nice’s aunt in an attempt to seek help. | Photo via ThaiRath

A review of the victim’s mobile phone revealed a chilling message she sent to Nice’s aunt.

“Nice is going to kill me.”

Police intend to formally charge Nice once his condition improves and the evidence collection is complete.

