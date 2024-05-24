Deranged expat threatens murder in Phuket over rental dispute

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A Phuket neighbourhood was rocked by a chilling threat when a disgruntled Swedish expat promised to return and kill a local homeowner after being barred from his rental house. The shocking incident was brought to light on the Phuket Residents Seek Help Facebook page, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Immigration officers, accompanied by the Tourist Police, set up surveillance in Soi King Pattana 1, Moo 4, Saiyuan Road, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket on Wednesday.

Their vigilance paid off when they spotted the suspect, Francesco, a 33 year old Swedish national, driving into the area. The officers swiftly approached and requested him to step out of his vehicle, which also had a small dog inside. Initially resistant, Francesco eventually complied after some persuasion.

Upon questioning, Francesco failed to produce his passport. Consequently, the officers escorted him to the Phuket Immigration Office for further verification.

Their investigation revealed that Francesco had entered Thailand on February 12, 2020, with a NON-90 business visa valid until September 23, 2021. Astonishingly, he had overstayed his visa by 972 days, reported KhaoSod English.

Following this revelation, Francesco was formally arrested and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, police arrested an anti-social Austrian man for overstaying his visa by more than two years in the Isaan province of Buriram on May 8 after locals complained that the foreigner repeatedly harassed locals and behaved erratically.

Thai people in the Non Din Daeng district and nearby districts of Buriram filed a police report that the foreign man was annoying residents in the areas.

In other news, in Pattaya, a police raid led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerachai Thinkhamut, Superintendent of the Immigration Police for Chon Buri province, resulted in the arrest of 21 Burmese nationals living illegally in rented properties in Soi Kho Phai.

The operation, which took place around midday on April 24, was instigated following complaints from locals about the disruptive behaviour of the Burmese nationals.