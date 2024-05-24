Deranged expat threatens murder in Phuket over rental dispute

Photo of Top TopPublished: 14:19, 24 May 2024| Updated: 14:19, 24 May 2024
73 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A Phuket neighbourhood was rocked by a chilling threat when a disgruntled Swedish expat promised to return and kill a local homeowner after being barred from his rental house. The shocking incident was brought to light on the Phuket Residents Seek Help Facebook page, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Immigration officers, accompanied by the Tourist Police, set up surveillance in Soi King Pattana 1, Moo 4, Saiyuan Road, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket on Wednesday.

Their vigilance paid off when they spotted the suspect, Francesco, a 33 year old Swedish national, driving into the area. The officers swiftly approached and requested him to step out of his vehicle, which also had a small dog inside. Initially resistant, Francesco eventually complied after some persuasion.

Upon questioning, Francesco failed to produce his passport. Consequently, the officers escorted him to the Phuket Immigration Office for further verification.

Related news

Their investigation revealed that Francesco had entered Thailand on February 12, 2020, with a NON-90 business visa valid until September 23, 2021. Astonishingly, he had overstayed his visa by 972 days, reported KhaoSod English.

Following this revelation, Francesco was formally arrested and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, police arrested an anti-social Austrian man for overstaying his visa by more than two years in the Isaan province of Buriram on May 8 after locals complained that the foreigner repeatedly harassed locals and behaved erratically.

Thai people in the Non Din Daeng district and nearby districts of Buriram filed a police report that the foreign man was annoying residents in the areas.

In other news, in Pattaya, a police raid led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerachai Thinkhamut, Superintendent of the Immigration Police for Chon Buri province, resulted in the arrest of 21 Burmese nationals living illegally in rented properties in Soi Kho Phai.

The operation, which took place around midday on April 24, was instigated following complaints from locals about the disruptive behaviour of the Burmese nationals.

Crime NewsExpatsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

Thai woman’s ‘spirited’ fury on police after drink-driving bust

Published: 13:49, 24 May 2024

Nakhon Ratchasima farmers wade through ‘rice-crisis’ as floods surge

Published: 13:39, 24 May 2024

Fairyland department store in Nakhon Sawan up for sale

Published: 13:27, 24 May 2024

BBQ place offers free meals if Manchester United wins FA Cup

Published: 13:21, 24 May 2024
Check Also
Close