Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

The head of the intensive care unit at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital says the government must stop purchasing the Sinovac vaccine until it’s been re-formulated to handle variants. According to a Bangkok Post report, respiratory disease expert Manoon Leechawengwongs says Sinovac may be effective at reducing the chance of serious illness and death, but that effectiveness wears off over time.

The Thai government recently decided to purchase another 10.9 million Sinovac doses at a cost of 1.6 billion baht. Manoon says Thailand must suspend such purchases until there is a new generation of Sinovac that can provide effective protection against all Covid-19 variants. Without this, he says healthcare workers continue to be put at risk of infection. Once they become infected, they can spread the virus to other workers and to their patients. The risks also require healthcare workers to quarantine, leading to a staffing crisis at hospitals.

Despite Manoon’s warning, Watcharapong Khuwijitsuwan from the Public Health Ministry insists the Sinovac vaccine is effective, pointing out that the World Health Organisation is using it in the Covax scheme, which aims to deliver equal access to Covid-19 vaccines globally. Watcharapong adds that research in Malaysia shows Sinovac is just as effective as mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, a point disputed by many. However, Watcharapong insists research from the Health Ministry shows Sinovac to be 75% effective against the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Watcharapong goes on to say Thailand is in the process of obtaining many different types of vaccines, but they can’t all be delivered when needed and that it’s best to have as wide a choice as possible.

“It is best to have as many vaccines as possible. Waiting for the one that we like may not help us fight the spread.”

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines36 seconds ago

Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Coronavirus Vaccines28 mins ago

Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Thailand7 hours ago

Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Chon Buri9 hours ago

More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Best of15 hours ago

Hua Hin’s Most Amazing Beach Resorts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
Thailand17 hours ago

3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Best of17 hours ago

Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
Bangkok17 hours ago

6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
Thailand17 hours ago

7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
Best of17 hours ago

The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending