Coronavirus Vaccines
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
The head of the intensive care unit at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital says the government must stop purchasing the Sinovac vaccine until it’s been re-formulated to handle variants. According to a Bangkok Post report, respiratory disease expert Manoon Leechawengwongs says Sinovac may be effective at reducing the chance of serious illness and death, but that effectiveness wears off over time.
The Thai government recently decided to purchase another 10.9 million Sinovac doses at a cost of 1.6 billion baht. Manoon says Thailand must suspend such purchases until there is a new generation of Sinovac that can provide effective protection against all Covid-19 variants. Without this, he says healthcare workers continue to be put at risk of infection. Once they become infected, they can spread the virus to other workers and to their patients. The risks also require healthcare workers to quarantine, leading to a staffing crisis at hospitals.
Despite Manoon’s warning, Watcharapong Khuwijitsuwan from the Public Health Ministry insists the Sinovac vaccine is effective, pointing out that the World Health Organisation is using it in the Covax scheme, which aims to deliver equal access to Covid-19 vaccines globally. Watcharapong adds that research in Malaysia shows Sinovac is just as effective as mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, a point disputed by many. However, Watcharapong insists research from the Health Ministry shows Sinovac to be 75% effective against the highly-contagious Delta variant.
Watcharapong goes on to say Thailand is in the process of obtaining many different types of vaccines, but they can’t all be delivered when needed and that it’s best to have as wide a choice as possible.
“It is best to have as many vaccines as possible. Waiting for the one that we like may not help us fight the spread.”
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s Most Amazing Beach Resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences