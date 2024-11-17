Denmark wins Miss Universe 2024, Thailand’s Opal shines in third runner-up

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The 73rd Miss Universe 2024 pageant concluded in Mexico, where Denmark’s representative emerged victorious. Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri achieved an impressive feat, securing the third runner-up position and earning admiration from beauty pageant fans worldwide.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a beloved figure among pageant enthusiasts, has had an inspiring journey leading to her top five finish at Miss Universe. Born on March 20, 2003, 21 year old Opal, hails from Phuket, Thailand. Standing at a height of 180 centimetres, she grew up in a family involved in the hotel business, specifically the Home Place Hotel.

Fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, Opal possesses a linguistic prowess that sets her apart, with near-native fluency in all three languages. Her educational background is equally impressive. She completed her high school education in the arts and Chinese programme at Triam Udom Suksa School before pursuing a degree in political science, focusing on international relations, at Thammasat University.

Opal’s journey was not without challenges. She previously faced a health scare when a lump was discovered in her chest. Fortunately, it was removed before progressing to cancer.

This experience heightened her awareness of breast cancer’s dangers, motivating her to enter beauty pageants to raise awareness among women about this serious illness.

Her debut pageant was Miss Rattanakosin, which paved the way for her participation in Miss Universe Thailand 2022 at just 18 years old. She initially secured the third runner-up position, but later ascended to the second runner-up spot after another contestant relinquished their title. Despite her young age, Opal has consistently demonstrated remarkable talent and determination.

During the preliminary rounds of Miss Universe 2024, Opal won four awards: Miss Extravaganza, Voice for Change, Women Inspired 2024, and the Media and Photographers’ Favourite. Her popularity and impressive performance also earned her a Fast Track pass, automatically securing her a place among the top 20 finalists through overwhelming votes from fans during the preliminary competition.

Opal’s journey to the top 30 and ultimately achieving the third runner-up position in Miss Universe 2024 is a testament to her resilience and dedication. Her performance has been lauded as a significant achievement for Thailand in the international beauty pageant arena.

Opal Suchata expressed her gratitude.

“I am deeply honoured and thankful for the support from everyone. This journey has been a dream come true, and I hope to continue inspiring others.”

Her story is not only about beauty but also about using her platform to make a difference. By raising awareness about breast cancer and advocating for change, Opal aims to leave a lasting impact on society, reported KhaoSod.

As Opal continues to shine on the global stage, she carries the pride of her nation and the hopes of many who look up to her as a role model. Her journey is a reminder of the power of perseverance and the impact one individual can have on a global scale.