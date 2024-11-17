Jealousy-fuelled attack suspect caught after seven years on the run

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Police apprehended a 55 year old man for a violent jealousy-fuelled attack in which he shot his former father-in-law and the mother of his ex-wife’s former boyfriend. After evading capture for seven years, he was found bedridden due to a stroke.

Suwat was arrested yesterday, November 16 in a hut within a sugarcane field in Udon Thani province. The arrest was carried out by the Crime Suppression Division officers in collaboration with the Surin Provincial Police. The arrest warrant, issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court on November 10, 2017, charged him with premeditated murder and possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit.

The original incident occurred on November 9, 2017, when Suwat used a shotgun to attack 69 year old Virat, his former father-in-law, who was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. Suwat also attempted to shoot his ex-wife and their child, but the bullets missed, hitting a bedroom door instead.

In a continued spree, he shot and killed 65 year old Rampueng, who was the mother of his ex-wife’s former boyfriend.

Investigations revealed that Suwat had previously threatened his ex-wife with violence in fits of anger. It was known that Rampueng’s son had been in a relationship with Suwat’s ex-wife during their youth, which ended before Suwat’s relationship with her began.

Suwat’s fears that his ex-wife might rekindle her relationship with her former boyfriend after their separation seemed to have fuelled his violent actions.

After the shootings, police gathered evidence and secured a warrant for Suwat’s arrest. He managed to evade capture until recently when police discovered he had been working in Udon Thani. His capture was inevitable as officers finally tracked him down.

During questioning, Suwat confessed to his crimes. In addition to the charges from the 2017 incident, he also faced another arrest warrant for attempted murder, issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court in the same year. Police transferred him to the Pak Thong Chai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Reports from the arrest indicated that Suwat was bedridden, and unable to care for himself due to a recent stroke. He had been discharged from the hospital earlier this month for treatment related to a brain haemorrhage.