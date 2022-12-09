Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
We have all heard that mosquitoes are the most dangerous creature to encounter. But, what kind of havoc does a tiny, zebra-striped mosquito in Thailand (and other sub-tropical areas) actually wreak on humans? Well, the answer is the widely-feared Dengue or DENV virus. As it comes in four lovely serotypes, the virus that is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito can actually kill you. But, not to worry, as many who are infected are usually asymptomatic. The four serotypes of DENV include DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.
According to the World Health Organisation, if you are bitten by one of the many Aedes mosquitoes in Thailand, it is important to monitor yourself if symptoms arise.
Symptoms of DENV or Dengue fever include:
A high fever (40°C/104°F) that is accompanied by two of the following symptoms during the febrile phase (two to seven days):
- severe headache
- pain behind the eyes
- muscle and joint pains
- nausea
- vomiting
- swollen glands
- rash
If you have any of these symptoms, it is best to seek medical care as soon as possible. While you are there, it is advised to be informed of what serotype of DENV in which you have been infected. This is because recovery from one of those serotypes can provide lifelong immunity against that particular strain. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only temporary or partial. Therefore, it is important to know which serotype you have been infected with as your next bout of infection could be less or more symptomatic.
For those that are infected with the severe dengue serotype, it will most likely be quite obvious as symptoms can be severe and life-threatening. As a patient enters the critical phase, which is normally about three to seven days after illness, the first day or two can reveal an actual deterioration of symptoms.
However, this decrease in symptoms is a sign of Severe DENV-2 and it must be monitored closely by your doctor. The most common decrease in symptoms is that of a temperature that is dropping. Beware of this symptom as it does not mean you are getting better, but rather that you may have been unluckily infected with Severe Dengue or DENV-2. As this serotype can cause dengue hemorrhagic fever and has been shown to belong to the Southeast Asian genotype, its symptoms include leaking plasma, respiratory distress, severe bleeding, organ impairment and fluid accumulation. Thus, it is extremely vital to stay under the care of a medical professional.
Severe DENV-2 symptoms include:
- severe abdominal pain
- persistent vomiting
- rapid breathing
- bleeding gums or nose
- fatigue
- restlessness
- liver enlargement
- blood in vomit or stool.
As Severe DENV-2 is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, its wrath is no less severe to those residing in Thailand. Keep in mind, however, that early detection can lower fatality rates of this serotype to below 1%.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
Sold or stolen – South Korean adoptees seek truth
“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout arrives in Russia as part of US-Russia prisoner swap
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Australia charges Chinese nationals in US online scam totalling over US$100 million in losses
US to send Ukraine anti-drone military aid package worth US$275 million
Woman goes bananas after children steal her fruit and sues them for 24,000 baht
China says Covid has weakened as it announces loosening of strict policies
Dog carries baby’s corpse out of a forest in eastern Thailand
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis33 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day