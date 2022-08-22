Thailand
Dengue fever cases in Thailand nearly double in past month
Taking extra measures to prevent mosquito bites is advised in Thailand, where cases of dengue fever have nearly doubled in the past month. Health authorities have voiced concerns about the threat of dengue fever this monsoon season.
On July 11, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) recorded 9,473 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year. By August 16, the number of cases since the beginning of the year had shot up to 17,412.
In July, the DDC reported a total of eight dengue fever deaths in Thailand this year. By August 16, the death toll had risen to 14.
In respective order, provinces with the highest number of cases are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak and Si Saket. The department reports that the illness is mostly found among adults.
The department expects intensified dengue fever outbreaks in accordance with the disease outbreak cycle, which usually surges in rainy season.
Dengue fever symptoms include two to seven days of high fever, headaches, body aches, rashes and small red spots on the skin. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, stomach ache and loss of appetite. Special care is required once the fever starts to go down, with most recorded deaths occurring at this stage from shock, says the DDC.
If a fever occurs for longer than two days and cannot be brought down by fever-reducing drugs, than dengue fever is suspected and the patient should see a doctor. The DDC warns against treating dengue with aspirin or ibuprofen.
Dengue is spread by bites from infected Aedes mosquitos, also known as Asian tiger mosquitos, which are easily identifiable by their black and white stripes.
Director-general of the DDC Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong recommends removing mosquito breeding grounds from homes by keeping the home tidy, storing items in an orderly manner and increasing sunlight. Anything that stores water, such as vases, should have lids on and the water should be changed every week, recommends the doctor.
Mosquito bites can be prevented by using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and trousers and by burning mosquito-repelling incense, which is available to buy at 7-Eleven.
SOURCE: DDC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taiwanese YouTuber loses items worth 154,000 baht in Bangkok
China requests a five-time increase in flights to Thailand
Man shoots employer dead, wounds wife in southern Thailand
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Victim of BTS escalator crush requires emergency surgery, not a ‘minor injury’ as reported
Chao Leh Kitchen serves up a myriad of delectable cuisine on Patong Beach
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Dengue fever cases in Thailand nearly double in past month
China’s new battery charges EV revolution in Thailand
Visas extended to boost tourism | GMT
Bangkok governor wants to control crowds at train stations after accident
Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime4 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand2 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand3 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Father tragically drowns while fishing in Chon Buri pond