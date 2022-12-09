Crime
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Thailand’s cruel sex traffickers have struck again. The victim, a man only identified as ‘B,’ said the three traffickers told him he would work as a massage therapist in Dubai last year.
On top of a monthly 80,000 baht salary, B was promised free food and accommodation, as well as a free flight.
But B was in for a horrific realisation. Once he arrived at the massage shop in Dubai in November 2021, the Chinese manager seized his passport. B was then forced to sell sex to pay off more than 70,000 baht of debt he was told he owed for his travel costs.
B said that clients were charged 900 baht per session, and half of this was deducted to pay off his debt. B was able to get help from Dubai authorities after he was traded to a second massage shop. He was then able to escape back to Thailand, where he reported the situation to the police.
Thailand’s Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the culprits on Tuesday. The traffickers were charged with colluding to commit human smuggling for prostitution regardless of the victim’s willingness.
The alleged traffickers are 32 year old Janya Phuwong, 37 year old Panuwat Sapsomboon, and 45 year old Nanthaporn Kullangka.
Police arrested Janya in Samut Prakan. Nanthaporn was arrested in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district and Panuwat in Phuket’s Kathu district.
Janya confessed to the charges, according to police. Nanthaporn told police she was paid 3,000 baht to teach Thai massage to B. Panuwat said he received 10,000 baht to convince B to work in Dubai, Nation Thailand reported.
The investigation found over 4 million baht circulating in Janya’s bank accounts between May and November. The commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Lieutenant-General Jiraphop Bhuridej, said that many other people might be victims of Janya.
This is far from the first time a Thai has been trafficked to Dubai. In September, a 40 year old Thai woman who claimed she escaped forced prostitution in Dubai pleaded for help for her three friends, who were still imprisoned in Dubai. She said the traffickers offered them gardening work in Dubai with an attractive salary of 80,000 – 100,000 baht per month.
Other Thai victims of trafficking to Dubai have been promised jobs as masseuses, as B was.
In July, Thailand’s labour minister warned women about sex trafficking in some fake job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates. The minister, Suchart Chomklin, said that many Facebook ads invite women to apply for jobs in spa massage, marketing, personnel management, and gambling websites in the UAE. Surchart said that these ads offer high returns and payment for airfares, as well as tourist and visit visas.
It looks like Thailand has yet to crack down on Dubai trafficking scams and help the many women and men brutally targeted.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
Sold or stolen – South Korean adoptees seek truth
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout arrives in Russia as part of US-Russia prisoner swap
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Australia charges Chinese nationals in US online scam totalling over US$100 million in losses
US to send Ukraine anti-drone military aid package worth US$275 million
Woman goes bananas after children steal her fruit and sues them for 24,000 baht
China says Covid has weakened as it announces loosening of strict policies
Dog carries baby’s corpse out of a forest in eastern Thailand
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
Thailand News Today | Sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwoman
Whale washes up on beach in South Thailand
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis12 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day