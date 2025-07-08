Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

Couple seen holding hands and saying goodbye before being detained separately

July 8, 2025
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Swedish man and his Thai girlfriend bid farewell to each other after they were arrested at a condominium in Phuket yesterday, July 6, for selling cocaine.

Officers from Patong Police Station reported the arrest of the two suspects, a 41 year old Swedish man and his 31 year old Thai girlfriend, yesterday. The names of the suspects have not been released to the public. The pair were allegedly offering cocaine to users in the local area.

Police searched room 711 of the condominium, where the couple lived together, and seized several items as evidence, including 15.37 grammes of cocaine, 80 plastic zip-lock bags, a digital scale, a yellow MG5 sedan, and two mobile phones.

While the police report did not detail how the operation unfolded, photos shared by officers indicated a sting operation took place. Undercover police posed as buyers and ordered cocaine from the couple.

The Thai woman arranged to meet the undercover officer outside a convenience store to deliver the drugs. Once she completed the transaction, the officer revealed his identity and arrested her on the spot.

Swedish man and Thai girlfriend found selling cocaine
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

She later led officers to her condominium in Soi Samakkhi 2, in Rawai sub-district, Mueang district, Phuket, where police arrested her Swedish boyfriend.

The couple were charged under Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act for producing, importing, exporting, distributing, or possessing Category 2 narcotics. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 1.5 million baht.

In one of the photos released by police, the Swedish man was seen holding his girlfriend’s hand in a final farewell before the couple were taken into custody separately.

Thai-Swedish couple arrested for cocaine sale
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Some netizens speculated that the man was not saying goodbye but rather apologising to his girlfriend. Others expressed the view that many Thai women are unaware of how their foreign partners make their money, and some may unknowingly be used as drug couriers.

However, others rejected this argument, insisting the woman should have questioned what she was asked to deliver. They said she should be held accountable for her role in the crime.

