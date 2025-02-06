Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A high-ranking member of Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has been sentenced to two years in prison for abusing her position in a controversial case involving the OTT media platform TrueID.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ruled today that Professor Pirongrong Ramasoota was guilty of malfeasance in office, having unfairly targeted TrueID and causing financial damage to its parent company, True Digital Group.

Following her conviction, Pirongrong applied for bail, which was granted.

The case stems from 2023 when consumers filed complaints against TrueID for allegedly displaying advertisements on digital TV programmes, a practice banned on other platforms.

Pirongrong, heading an NBTC subcommittee, issued notifications to all digital TV licensees reminding them to comply.

However, TrueID never received the warning, as it is not a licensee, leading to concerns that broadcasters might stop streaming content via TrueID, harming its business.

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal
Photo courtesy of PPTV HD36

During the trial, the NBTC defended its actions, arguing that the move was necessary to protect consumers under the “Must Carry” principle and was not biased against TrueID. However, the court ruled that OTT services are not legally required to obtain an NBTC licence, making the subcommittee’s notification unjustified and damaging to TrueID.

Despite an earlier court ruling in April 2023 rejecting TrueID’s request to suspend Pirongrong from her role, today’s verdict has finally held her accountable, reported Thai PBS World.

With the NBTC’s credibility now under scrutiny, the case raises concerns about regulatory fairness in Thailand’s fast-evolving digital media landscape.

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of spacebar.th

TrueID argued that the NBTC had not established regulations governing over-the-top (OTT) streaming services like TrueID and claimed that the subcommittee’s actions caused reputational and financial damage.

They contended that the NBTC’s notification could lead licensed broadcasters to cease streaming their content via TrueID, thereby harming its business operations, according to Bangkok Post.

In May 2024, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases dismissed a motion filed by True Digital Group seeking to suspend Commissioner Pirongrong from her duties during the ongoing lawsuit, citing a lack of evidence of bias against the company.

