Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall

A child was injured by an electric shock from decorative lights at a shopping mall, prompting the mall manager to cover all medical expenses but not without passing a rebuke to the child’s guardians. The incident was shared on the Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว, where it was reported that the child received an electric shock on the right wrist after touching decorative lights positioned along a railing in the mall.

The shopping mall and its management quickly took responsibility for the incident, offering to pay for all medical treatment required for the child’s recovery. However, the manager also reportedly commented to the child’s guardians, questioning why the child had touched the lights in the first place, suggesting that the lights were functioning properly until the child interfered. The manager’s remarks implied that the child was at fault, also hinting at the possibility of legal action for the damage caused to the mall’s property.

The story quickly spread online, attracting numerous comments from the public. Many questioned the safety of the mall’s electrical installations, suggesting that the lights were not as harmless as claimed.

“The lights were not functioning properly; they were leaking electricity.”

Others questioned whether the accident site had any warning signs, implying negligence on the part of the mall.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about the safety standards in public spaces, particularly in areas frequented by children. The questions raised about the absence of warning signs at the site of the accident have put the mall’s safety protocols under scrutiny. This incident highlights the importance of regular safety checks and the need for transparent communication regarding potential hazards in public spaces, reported KhaoSod.

