Chumphon businessman dies from electrocution amid flooding

Published: 10:23, 19 December 2024



A tragic incident unfolded in Chumphon, as a prominent local businessman succumbed to electrocution while attempting to pump water out of his flooded home. The entrepreneur, who owned multiple petrol stations, was deeply mourned by his employees, who regarded him as a father figure.

Yesterday, December 18, police and emergency services received reports of an unconscious man at a residence adjacent to a goods warehouse in Bang Luek, Chumphon. Police were informed by Thanakan Thubkham, a police investigator, who coordinated efforts with Viratchasilp Hospital’s emergency team to assist.

Upon arrival, responders faced challenges accessing the single-storey, white-painted house due to floodwaters reaching a depth of approximately 80 centimetres. Efforts were made to cut off the electricity supply before navigating the flooded area with a specialised vehicle.

Inside, they discovered a man wearing a long-sleeved white shirt over a blue T-shirt and black shorts, lying unconscious. Immediate CPR was performed in an attempt to revive him.

The individual was later identified as 61 year old Sujin Bussabarn, also known as Nai Hua Muk. Despite being quickly transported to Chumphon Khet Udomsak Hospital, he unfortunately passed away before reaching the medical facility.

Anurak Khao Chankhong, an emergency vehicle driver, remarked on the difficulty of reaching the scene due to the high water levels and slippery conditions within the house, which necessitated extreme caution. Sasithorn, head of the emergency medical services department, explained that Sujin was electrocuted and submerged while repairing a water pump amidst the flooding inside his home.

Electrocution accident

When family members found him unconscious, the water level was above knee height, complicating rescue efforts.

Athip Ponsinthuchai, another emergency medical worker, highlighted the presence of flashing lights surrounding the house, which required the electricity to be cut off before entering the premises to ensure safety from potential electric currents.

Employees at Sujin’s petrol stations spoke warmly of him, describing him as a kind-hearted person whose generosity extended to both his staff and his partner. They expressed profound sorrow over his death, emphasising the significant loss of someone they considered akin to a second father.

Police investigations, led by Thanakan, revealed that Sujin was using a pump to remove water from his property when an electrical short circuit occurred, causing his electrocution and subsequent unconsciousness. Thorough evidence collection was conducted at the scene to determine the exact cause of the incident. Meanwhile, Sujin’s family did not suspect foul play and prepared to proceed with religious ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

The reporter noted that Sujin’s funeral rites would take place at Wat Chumphon Rangsarn (Wat Ruea), a revered temple in Na Thung, Chumphon. The bathing ceremony was scheduled for 4.30pm yesterday, December 18, followed by a week-long vigil from today until December 25.

The cremation ceremony is set for December 26 at 1pm at the temple’s crematorium.

