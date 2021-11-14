Thailand
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals
Today, the CCSA reported 7,079 new Covid-19 infections, up 22 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,989,547 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,917 recoveries, down 476 from yesterday. There are now 95,528 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 115 from yesterday, including 1,808 in the ICU and 425 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 171 were found in correctional facilities, 292 were identified by community testing, and 6,607 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,350 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|694
|▲
|410,020
|7
|Songkhla
|460
|▼
|53,717
|10
|Pattani
|371
|▼
|42,629
|24
|Chiang Mai
|357
|▼
|22,108
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|349
|▲
|34,805
|11
|Narathiwat
|339
|▲
|39,582
|2
|Samut Prakan
|250
|▼
|125,644
|25
|Surat Thani
|244
|▼
|21,526
|8
|Yala
|204
|▼
|44,597
|3
|Chonburi
|180
|▼
|104,666
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|694
|▲
|410,020
|2
|Samut Prakan
|250
|▼
|125,644
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|55
|▼
|93,173
|6
|Nonthaburi
|90
|▼
|58,243
|12
|Pathum Thani
|54
|▼
|39,002
|15
|Nakhon Pathom
|48
|▲
|34,033
|17
|Saraburi
|89
|▲
|30,926
|19
|Ayutthaya
|76
|▲
|30,435
|32
|Lopburi
|57
|▼
|17,026
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|52
|▲
|15,286
|39
|Suphan Buri
|44
|▲
|13,676
|43
|Ang Thong
|10
|▲
|10,794
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|14
|▼
|10,631
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|49
|▲
|10,596
|46
|Phetchabun
|32
|▼
|10,317
|53
|Kamphaeng Phet
|12
|▼
|7,881
|55
|Phitsanulok
|85
|•
|7,111
|56
|Sukhothai
|28
|▼
|6,048
|60
|Phichit
|15
|▼
|5,052
|67
|Uthai Thani
|8
|▲
|3,158
|68
|Sing Buri
|41
|▲
|3,139
|72
|Chai Nat
|8
|•
|2,585
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|180
|▼
|104,666
|9
|Rayong
|134
|▼
|43,255
|16
|Chachoengsao
|49
|▼
|33,630
|20
|Prachinburi
|99
|▼
|23,927
|27
|Chanthaburi
|113
|▼
|20,361
|35
|Sa Kaeo
|108
|▲
|15,644
|52
|Trat
|47
|▲
|8,081
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|24
|Chiang Mai
|357
|▼
|22,108
|62
|Chiang Rai
|20
|▼
|4,753
|63
|Uttaradit
|15
|▲
|4,370
|69
|Lamphun
|56
|▲
|3,001
|71
|Lampang
|8
|▼
|2,845
|73
|Nan
|11
|▼
|2,555
|75
|Phayao
|8
|▼
|2,257
|77
|Mae Hong Son
|22
|▲
|1,992
|78
|Phrae
|8
|▼
|1,869
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|143
|▲
|30,509
|26
|Khon Kaen
|118
|▼
|20,678
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|65
|▼
|19,875
|29
|Udon Thani
|84
|▼
|18,985
|30
|Surin
|39
|▲
|17,128
|31
|Buriram
|22
|▲
|17,069
|34
|Sisaket
|39
|▲
|16,522
|41
|Roi Et
|23
|▲
|12,840
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|10
|▼
|11,005
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|40
|▲
|10,254
|50
|Kalasin
|19
|▼
|9,460
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|2
|▼
|7,749
|59
|Yasothon
|4
|▼
|5,388
|61
|Nakhon Phanom
|4
|▼
|4,958
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|13
|▲
|4,361
|65
|Nong Khai
|19
|▲
|4,164
|66
|Loei
|13
|▼
|4,017
|70
|Amnat Charoen
|11
|▲
|2,995
|74
|Mukdahan
|1
|▼
|2,385
|76
|Bueng Kan
|3
|▼
|2,136
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|460
|▼
|53,717
|8
|Yala
|204
|▼
|44,597
|10
|Pattani
|371
|▼
|42,629
|11
|Narathiwat
|339
|▲
|39,582
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|349
|▲
|34,805
|25
|Surat Thani
|244
|▼
|21,526
|36
|Phuket
|45
|▼
|15,603
|38
|Trang
|167
|▲
|13,748
|40
|Chumphon
|83
|•
|13,543
|48
|Phatthalung
|119
|▲
|10,223
|49
|Ranong
|7
|▼
|9,535
|51
|Krabi
|86
|▼
|8,885
|57
|Satun
|97
|▼
|6,010
|58
|Phang Nga
|46
|▼
|5,607
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|139
|▲
|38,770
|21
|Phetchaburi
|84
|▲
|23,193
|22
|Tak
|95
|▼
|22,718
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|99
|▲
|22,117
|33
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|147
|▲
|16,899
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|171
|▼
|79,727
SOURCE: CCSA
