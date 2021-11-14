Connect with us

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: 14 November Covid-19 Provincial Totals (via The Thaiger)
Today, the CCSA reported 7,079 new Covid-19 infections, up 22 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,989,547 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,917 recoveries, down 476 from yesterday. There are now 95,528 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 115 from yesterday, including 1,808 in the ICU and 425 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 171 were found in correctional facilities, 292 were identified by community testing, and 6,607 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,350 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 694 410,020
7 Songkhla 460 53,717
10 Pattani 371 42,629
24 Chiang Mai 357 22,108
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 34,805
11 Narathiwat 339 39,582
2 Samut Prakan 250 125,644
25 Surat Thani 244 21,526
8 Yala 204 44,597
3 Chonburi 180 104,666

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 694 410,020
2 Samut Prakan 250 125,644
4 Samut Sakhon 55 93,173
6 Nonthaburi 90 58,243
12 Pathum Thani 54 39,002
15 Nakhon Pathom 48 34,033
17 Saraburi 89 30,926
19 Ayutthaya 76 30,435
32 Lopburi 57 17,026
37 Nakhon Sawan 52 15,286
39 Suphan Buri 44 13,676
43 Ang Thong 10 10,794
44 Samut Songkhram 14 10,631
45 Nakhon Nayok 49 10,596
46 Phetchabun 32 10,317
53 Kamphaeng Phet 12 7,881
55 Phitsanulok 85 7,111
56 Sukhothai 28 6,048
60 Phichit 15 5,052
67 Uthai Thani 8 3,158
68 Sing Buri 41 3,139
72 Chai Nat 8 2,585
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 180 104,666
9 Rayong 134 43,255
16 Chachoengsao 49 33,630
20 Prachinburi 99 23,927
27 Chanthaburi 113 20,361
35 Sa Kaeo 108 15,644
52 Trat 47 8,081
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
24 Chiang Mai 357 22,108
62 Chiang Rai 20 4,753
63 Uttaradit 15 4,370
69 Lamphun 56 3,001
71 Lampang 8 2,845
73 Nan 11 2,555
75 Phayao 8 2,257
77 Mae Hong Son 22 1,992
78 Phrae 8 1,869
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 143 30,509
26 Khon Kaen 118 20,678
28 Ubon Ratchathani 65 19,875
29 Udon Thani 84 18,985
30 Surin 39 17,128
31 Buriram 22 17,069
34 Sisaket 39 16,522
41 Roi Et 23 12,840
42 Maha Sarakham 10 11,005
47 Chaiyaphum 40 10,254
50 Kalasin 19 9,460
54 Sakon Nakhon 2 7,749
59 Yasothon 4 5,388
61 Nakhon Phanom 4 4,958
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 13 4,361
65 Nong Khai 19 4,164
66 Loei 13 4,017
70 Amnat Charoen 11 2,995
74 Mukdahan 1 2,385
76 Bueng Kan 3 2,136
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 460 53,717
8 Yala 204 44,597
10 Pattani 371 42,629
11 Narathiwat 339 39,582
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 34,805
25 Surat Thani 244 21,526
36 Phuket 45 15,603
38 Trang 167 13,748
40 Chumphon 83 13,543
48 Phatthalung 119 10,223
49 Ranong 7 9,535
51 Krabi 86 8,885
57 Satun 97 6,010
58 Phang Nga 46 5,607
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 139 38,770
21 Phetchaburi 84 23,193
22 Tak 95 22,718
23 Kanchanaburi 99 22,117
33 Prachuap Khiri Khan 147 16,899
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 171 79,727

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Jason
2021-11-14 14:47
I'm impressed! Vaccination stats and everything!
JohninDubin
2021-11-14 15:40
My guess is that TAT is providing these figures using a random number generator. Take a look at the vax numbers on this thread, and then take a look at the "reported" figures here: https://covidvax.live/en/location/tha and I can't see any figures that…
Guevara
2021-11-14 16:02
20 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: My guess is that TAT is providing these figures using a random number generator. Take a look at the vax numbers on this thread, and then take a look at the "reported" figures here: https://covidvax.live/en/location/tha and I…
JohninDubin
2021-11-14 16:10
5 minutes ago, Guevara said: Surely John you are not suggesting TAT would massage, manipulate or manufacture the figures 555 Not at all. I am suggesting that all figures supplied by TAT, are produced by a random number generator. They…
semrand753
2021-11-14 17:11
What is the source used for the vaccination data? (I know it's "DDC", but I mean the actual link.) I can imagine how vaccine stats for the last couple of days may be subject to real-time updates, but all…
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

