COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 7,079 new Covid-19 infections, up 22 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,989,547 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,917 recoveries, down 476 from yesterday. There are now 95,528 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 115 from yesterday, including 1,808 in the ICU and 425 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 171 were found in correctional facilities, 292 were identified by community testing, and 6,607 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,350 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 694 ▲ 410,020 7 Songkhla 460 ▼ 53,717 10 Pattani 371 ▼ 42,629 24 Chiang Mai 357 ▼ 22,108 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 ▲ 34,805 11 Narathiwat 339 ▲ 39,582 2 Samut Prakan 250 ▼ 125,644 25 Surat Thani 244 ▼ 21,526 8 Yala 204 ▼ 44,597 3 Chonburi 180 ▼ 104,666

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 694 ▲ 410,020 2 Samut Prakan 250 ▼ 125,644 4 Samut Sakhon 55 ▼ 93,173 6 Nonthaburi 90 ▼ 58,243 12 Pathum Thani 54 ▼ 39,002 15 Nakhon Pathom 48 ▲ 34,033 17 Saraburi 89 ▲ 30,926 19 Ayutthaya 76 ▲ 30,435 32 Lopburi 57 ▼ 17,026 37 Nakhon Sawan 52 ▲ 15,286 39 Suphan Buri 44 ▲ 13,676 43 Ang Thong 10 ▲ 10,794 44 Samut Songkhram 14 ▼ 10,631 45 Nakhon Nayok 49 ▲ 10,596 46 Phetchabun 32 ▼ 10,317 53 Kamphaeng Phet 12 ▼ 7,881 55 Phitsanulok 85 • 7,111 56 Sukhothai 28 ▼ 6,048 60 Phichit 15 ▼ 5,052 67 Uthai Thani 8 ▲ 3,158 68 Sing Buri 41 ▲ 3,139 72 Chai Nat 8 • 2,585 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 180 ▼ 104,666 9 Rayong 134 ▼ 43,255 16 Chachoengsao 49 ▼ 33,630 20 Prachinburi 99 ▼ 23,927 27 Chanthaburi 113 ▼ 20,361 35 Sa Kaeo 108 ▲ 15,644 52 Trat 47 ▲ 8,081 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 24 Chiang Mai 357 ▼ 22,108 62 Chiang Rai 20 ▼ 4,753 63 Uttaradit 15 ▲ 4,370 69 Lamphun 56 ▲ 3,001 71 Lampang 8 ▼ 2,845 73 Nan 11 ▼ 2,555 75 Phayao 8 ▼ 2,257 77 Mae Hong Son 22 ▲ 1,992 78 Phrae 8 ▼ 1,869 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 143 ▲ 30,509 26 Khon Kaen 118 ▼ 20,678 28 Ubon Ratchathani 65 ▼ 19,875 29 Udon Thani 84 ▼ 18,985 30 Surin 39 ▲ 17,128 31 Buriram 22 ▲ 17,069 34 Sisaket 39 ▲ 16,522 41 Roi Et 23 ▲ 12,840 42 Maha Sarakham 10 ▼ 11,005 47 Chaiyaphum 40 ▲ 10,254 50 Kalasin 19 ▼ 9,460 54 Sakon Nakhon 2 ▼ 7,749 59 Yasothon 4 ▼ 5,388 61 Nakhon Phanom 4 ▼ 4,958 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 13 ▲ 4,361 65 Nong Khai 19 ▲ 4,164 66 Loei 13 ▼ 4,017 70 Amnat Charoen 11 ▲ 2,995 74 Mukdahan 1 ▼ 2,385 76 Bueng Kan 3 ▼ 2,136 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 460 ▼ 53,717 8 Yala 204 ▼ 44,597 10 Pattani 371 ▼ 42,629 11 Narathiwat 339 ▲ 39,582 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 ▲ 34,805 25 Surat Thani 244 ▼ 21,526 36 Phuket 45 ▼ 15,603 38 Trang 167 ▲ 13,748 40 Chumphon 83 • 13,543 48 Phatthalung 119 ▲ 10,223 49 Ranong 7 ▼ 9,535 51 Krabi 86 ▼ 8,885 57 Satun 97 ▼ 6,010 58 Phang Nga 46 ▼ 5,607 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 139 ▲ 38,770 21 Phetchaburi 84 ▲ 23,193 22 Tak 95 ▼ 22,718 23 Kanchanaburi 99 ▲ 22,117 33 Prachuap Khiri Khan 147 ▲ 16,899 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 171 ▼ 79,727

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE