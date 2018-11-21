Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa

A letter crossed the desk of The Thaiger today. Not the first on this topic. Seems to be a growing chorus of concerned people on the ‘Retirement Visa’. We share this person’s despair and worries about the future and this vexatious problem. Name withheld due to privacy…

“My visa renewal date is February 7.

I inquired at the immigration office regarding and alternative to the Embassy certified letter and was told there is no alternative. The only option I have is the embassy letter.
I showed my bank book and a list indicating “automatic” monthly money transfers. I transfer 3,000 monthly (been doing so for 16 years).  The agent brushed this aside and insisted I visit my embassy before the end of the year.
It seems to me the Thai immigration department needs to draft a basic SOP in this regard, otherwise they’ll be sending home a lot of legals next year.”



Food Scene

Hua Hin seafood sellers told not to overcharge customers

November 21, 2018

“Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods.”

PHOTO: Downshiftology

Food-shop owners and street food sellers in Hua Hin say they will sign an MoU with the Hua Hin municipal office which will require them to strictly abide by trading rules and not to overcharge their customers, especially for seafoods.

Story about the over-charging food vendors HERE.

The measure to rein in the food sellers follows a recent social media post by a Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin, aka Win Liewwarin, who complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods when he dined with a few friends at a seafood shop about two months ago.

The post has drawn many online responses criticising the overcharging by seafoods restaurants and food-shops on the famous walking street. It has also prompted the district chief officer, Thanon Panphipat, to try and reign in the extortionate pricing.

Thanon held a meeting with food-shop owners and street food sellers at the district office to discuss the alleged overcharging problem and it was agreed at the meeting all the food sellers would be made to sign an MoU promising to not overcharge customers and to follow other trading regulations.

Regarding the author’s complaint, the district chief officer said the case was unclear as the author did not provide evidence to prove he was overcharged.  The author, meanwhile, said he didn’t want to press any charge against the food seller but merely wanted to warn the other tourists to be careful.

Thanon said the municipal administration have warned food sellers to show price lists and service fees to inform customers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

People

Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school

November 21, 2018

A 17 year old boy helps his mother clean up the road before going to school every day. Pohnwit ‘Mint’ Kongrun is studying at the Phuket Vocational College.

Pohnwit helps his mother to clean up the road outside their home in Narisorn Road near Suthat Road in Phuket Town every day before heading to school.

Pohnwit says, “My mother is working as a road cleaner for the Phuket City Municipality. She cleans up the roads and decorates trees along the road.”

“Every morning I come out here with my mother. After that she drops me at the school. Some days if I have a class in the morning I will be unable to help her.”

“I am not ashamed to help clean up the road. One of my friends also helps to clean on his holidays. I want to help my mother do her job. She is getting older and needs to carry heavy garbage to the bins. She might have a problem with her health.”

“I know that she has to hurry before the garbage truck arrives. I have never been ashamed to help my mother and cleanup our city. I will continue to do this.”

Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | News by The Thaiger Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | News by The Thaiger Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | News by The Thaiger Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | News by The Thaiger

Thai Life

Thai Environment Day – December 4

November 21, 2018

December 4 every year is declared Thai Environment Day. This year, according to Thai Residents, leading department stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores will not be giving away any plastic bags on that date (there’s a list of the participating stores below).

“The main goal, since the establishment of December 4 to be the national environmental day is to educate the society on the negative effects of waste that we use everyday towards nature.

“Thailand counts as one of the main trash producers of the world, where Thailand is currently #6 nation of the top 10 trash producers.”

Nikkei Asian reports that over 3% of our trash and rubbish ends up in the oceans, further killing wildlife, and slowly destroying the planet.

“The government researched the amount of plastic bags that Thai’s use everyday in 2017, and the results were shocking.

“One person in Thailand uses approximately 8 plastic bags per day, where about 500 million plastic bags are used only once then thrown into the trash everyday. Each year, 198 billion plastic bags enter the landfills and oceans, adding to the already piles of trash scattered all over the planet.”

Thai Residents opines that the excessive amount of plastic bags used per day makes no reasonable sense, and there is also the ongoing issue of not throwing trash where it is meant to be disposed.

“Trash is often scattered on the streets, where as a result plugs up the water draining system in the city, causing floods even if it has rained for only 10 minutes. But, thanks to the realisation of environmental impact in the last few years, more recycle bins are being placed in malls, condominiums, and on the streets.”

You can read the rest of the Thai Residents’ report HERE.

Thai Environment Day - December 4 | News by The Thaiger

