Fast-lane online visa system launched at Thai airports | The Thaiger

Fast-lane online visa system launched at Thai airports
The Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakparn has officially launched the e-Visa on Arrival system today that is expected to cut visa processing times to as little as one minute and reverse the downward trend of Chinese tourist visitation.
Surachate launched the new system which been trialled at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports since November 15.
The launch ceremony was held today at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Surachate said the new system has been available at Phuket International Airport since Monday, will be adopted in Chiang Mai on November 26 and to Krabi soon after, he said.
Surachate said the new system was launched under the concept of “Fast & Convenient Entry to Thailand”.
He said the system is to be targeted at citizens of Taiwan and 20 countries. Passport holders from those countries can register their request for a visa on arrival in advance at www.evisathailand.com.
The request can be made 30 days in advance or at least 24 hours in advance.
Once the tourists arrive at the airports under the E-VOA system, they can show their passports at specially marked counters to obtain a visa in just one minute, rather than a 1-2 hour wait, said Surachate.
Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa
A letter crossed the desk of The Thaiger today. Not the first on this topic. Seems to be a growing chorus of concerned people on the ‘Retirement Visa’. We share this person’s despair and worries about the future and this vexatious problem. Name withheld due to privacy…
“My visa renewal date is February 7.
I inquired at the immigration office regarding and alternative to the Embassy certified letter and was told there is no alternative. The only option I have is the embassy letter.
I showed my bank book and a list indicating “automatic” monthly money transfers. I transfer 3,000 monthly (been doing so for 16 years). The agent brushed this aside and insisted I visit my embassy before the end of the year.
It seems to me the Thai immigration department needs to draft a basic SOP in this regard, otherwise they’ll be sending home a lot of legals next year.”
Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort and Laguna Phuket win at 2018 Asia Sports Industry Awards
More than 400 attended the Oscars for Asia’s sports industry.
Sports industry professionals from around the world walked the 2018 SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference red carpet yesterday (November 20) and at a lavish Awards Gala attended by more than 400 VIPs, federations, rights holders, agencies and brands, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 20 award categories were announced.
Organised by MMC Sportz, 47 countries are eligible to enter the awards and this fourth edition of SPIA Asia has proven to be the most competitive yet.
“The standard of entries has gotten better every year and this truly reflects the strength and depth in Asia’s sports industry. We have seen professionally operated independent events and organisations alongside some of the biggest brands in the industry, and this is very encouraging for everyone in sports in Asia,” said Mr. Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz, organizer of SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.
“We received more than 400 submissions this year and I’d like to congratulate all entrants and the Top 10 Finalists in each category for their professionalism and high calibre. After an in-depth and independent judging process which concluded here at SPIA Asia, I’m very happy to be able to announce Asia’s best-of-the-best in sports, here in Bangkok.”
Entry to the awards is free and the judging rigorous, concluding with a panel of more than 37 international experts who judge the entries to find the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.
In addition to the judged awards, three are voted for by the public.
A live auction of sports memorabilia and luxury holiday packages at the Awards Gala raised money for a cause in Thailand that will be nominated by the AFC Dream Asia Foundation.
“SPIA Asia 2018 has been exceptional. The two-day sports conference provided some value insight into key topics in the regional industry today and the Awards Gala was the best yet. Congratulations to all the SPIA Asia 2018 winners – I’m happy to see that the future of Asia’s sports industry looks very bright indeed,” added Mr. Gottschalk.
The top three in all categories are as follows:
BEST SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Vizrt
GOLD: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | MYLAPS
SILVER: Dawri Plus | UAE | Intigral
BRONZE: Goal.com | Singapore | Perform Media
BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR A SPORTS EVENT
Presented by: LaLiga
GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation
SILVER: Pyeongchang 2018 – Resetting Finish Lines | South Korea | Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd
BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST SPORTS TOURISM DESTINATION OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Mediapro Asia
GOLD: Melbourne, Victoria | Australia | Visit Victoria
SILVER: Abu Dhabi | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council
BRONZE: Subic Bay Freeport Zone | Philippines | Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Mass Participation Asia
GOLD: Sina 3X3 Golden League | China | Sina Sports
SILVER: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | Dirigo Events Sdn Bhd
BRONZE: ITU World Triathlon | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council
BEST WOMEN’S SPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Sri
GOLD: HSBC Women’s World Championship | Singapore | IMG
SILVER: 19th AFC Women’ s Asian Cup | Jordan | Asian Football Federation
BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Presented by: MAFRO Sports Marketing
GOLD: Mission Hills Junior Golf Program | China | Mission Hills Group
SILVER: Eish Al Tahaddi | Saudi Arabia | Intigral
BRONZE: NBA – Jr. NBA Program in Southeast Asia | Hong Kong | NBA
BEST SPORTS CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Presented by: RCS
GOLD: HSBC Try Rugby Programme | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment
SILVER: Allianz National Youth Football Invitational: #footballgoals | Philippines | Allianz PNB Life Insurance
BRONZE: IBF Youth Leaders Basketball Cup | Singapore | FIBA
BEST SPORT EVENT VENUE IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: Laguna Phuket | Laguna Service Company Ltd.
SILVER: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort | Thanyapura
BRONZE: Pattana Sports Club | Pattana Sports Club Co. Ltd.
BEST SPORT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: FC Bayern Youth Cup | FC Bayern Muenchen AG and Sport Thai Bavaria
SILVER: C55 Kids Triathlon Series I C55 Events
BRONZE: Sansiri Academy | Sansiri
BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR (RUNNING, CYCLING)
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand
SILVER: Buriram Marathon 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand
BRONZE: Bangkok Bank Cyclefest | IMG
BEST SPONSORSHIP OF SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT (> USD 250,000) IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sponsorium
GOLD: Toyota | Toyota Thai League T-1
SILVER: PTT Group | PTT Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP)
BRONZE: Honda | Honda LPGA Thailand
BEST SPONSORSHIP OF A SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT ( >USD 250,000)
Presented by: SMG Insight
GOLD: HSBC Hong Kong 7s | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment
SILVER: DHL – Indian Super League Sponsorship | India | DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.
BRONZE: Air Asia – UFC Sponsorship | Singapore | UFC
BEST INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Kooora.com
GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation
SILVER: WGC-HSBC Champions | China | IMG
BRONZE: 2018 SBMC Singapore Open | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST SPORTS MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Presented by: LaLiga
GOLD: Lagardère Sports | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
SILVER: IMG | Singapore | IMG
BRONZE: Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd | Singapore | Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd
BEST GLOBAL SPORTS ORGANIZATION OPERATING IN ASIA
Presented by: Lagardère Sports
GOLD: NBA | Hong Kong | NBA Asia Limited
SILVER: LaLiga Global Network SEA, Japan & South Korea | Singapore | LaLiga
BRONZE: Badminton World Federation | Malaysia | Badminton World Federation (BWF)
BEST DEVELOPING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC
Presented by: Asian Football Confederation
GOLD: Vietnam | V. League 1
SILVER: India | I-League
BRONZE: Indonesia | Go-Jek Liga 1
BEST INSPIRING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC
Presented by: Asian Football Confederation
GOLD: UAE | Arabian Gulf League
SILVER: Qatar | Qatar Stars League
BRONZE: China PR | Chinese Super League
BEST LIVE EXPERIENCE AT A SPORTING EVENT (public voting)
GOLD: Australian F1 Grand Prix – 2018
SILVER: FIFA Club World Cup Abu Dhabi – 2017
BRONZE: Australia Open (tennis) – 2018
BEST SPORTSWEAR BRAND OF THE YEAR (public voting)
GOLD: Nike
SILVER: adidas
BRONZE: PUMA
BEST ESPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR (public voting)
GOLD: 2018 League of Legends World Championship | South Korea | Riot Games
SILVER: MDL Changsha Major | Changsha | Mars Media
BRONZE: ESL One Genting 2018 | Malaysia | ESL
