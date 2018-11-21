Fast-lane online visa system launched at Thai airports | The Thaiger

More than 400 attended the Oscars for Asia’s sports industry.

Sports industry professionals from around the world walked the 2018 SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference red carpet yesterday (November 20) and at a lavish Awards Gala attended by more than 400 VIPs, federations, rights holders, agencies and brands, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 20 award categories were announced.

Organised by MMC Sportz, 47 countries are eligible to enter the awards and this fourth edition of SPIA Asia has proven to be the most competitive yet.

“The standard of entries has gotten better every year and this truly reflects the strength and depth in Asia’s sports industry. We have seen professionally operated independent events and organisations alongside some of the biggest brands in the industry, and this is very encouraging for everyone in sports in Asia,” said Mr. Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz, organizer of SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.

“We received more than 400 submissions this year and I’d like to congratulate all entrants and the Top 10 Finalists in each category for their professionalism and high calibre. After an in-depth and independent judging process which concluded here at SPIA Asia, I’m very happy to be able to announce Asia’s best-of-the-best in sports, here in Bangkok.”

Entry to the awards is free and the judging rigorous, concluding with a panel of more than 37 international experts who judge the entries to find the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

In addition to the judged awards, three are voted for by the public.

A live auction of sports memorabilia and luxury holiday packages at the Awards Gala raised money for a cause in Thailand that will be nominated by the AFC Dream Asia Foundation.

“SPIA Asia 2018 has been exceptional. The two-day sports conference provided some value insight into key topics in the regional industry today and the Awards Gala was the best yet. Congratulations to all the SPIA Asia 2018 winners – I’m happy to see that the future of Asia’s sports industry looks very bright indeed,” added Mr. Gottschalk.

The top three in all categories are as follows:

BEST SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Vizrt

GOLD: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | MYLAPS

SILVER: Dawri Plus | UAE | Intigral

BRONZE: Goal.com | Singapore | Perform Media

BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR A SPORTS EVENT

Presented by: LaLiga

GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation

SILVER: Pyeongchang 2018 – Resetting Finish Lines | South Korea | Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd

BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

BEST SPORTS TOURISM DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Mediapro Asia

GOLD: Melbourne, Victoria | Australia | Visit Victoria

SILVER: Abu Dhabi | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council

BRONZE: Subic Bay Freeport Zone | Philippines | Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Mass Participation Asia

GOLD: Sina 3X3 Golden League | China | Sina Sports

SILVER: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | Dirigo Events Sdn Bhd

BRONZE: ITU World Triathlon | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council

BEST WOMEN’S SPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Sri

GOLD: HSBC Women’s World Championship | Singapore | IMG

SILVER: 19th AFC Women’ s Asian Cup | Jordan | Asian Football Federation

BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

BEST YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Presented by: MAFRO Sports Marketing

GOLD: Mission Hills Junior Golf Program | China | Mission Hills Group

SILVER: Eish Al Tahaddi | Saudi Arabia | Intigral

BRONZE: NBA – Jr. NBA Program in Southeast Asia | Hong Kong | NBA

BEST SPORTS CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Presented by: RCS

GOLD: HSBC Try Rugby Programme | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment

SILVER: Allianz National Youth Football Invitational: #footballgoals | Philippines | Allianz PNB Life Insurance

BRONZE: IBF Youth Leaders Basketball Cup | Singapore | FIBA

BEST SPORT EVENT VENUE IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: Laguna Phuket | Laguna Service Company Ltd.

SILVER: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort | Thanyapura

BRONZE: Pattana Sports Club | Pattana Sports Club Co. Ltd.

BEST SPORT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: FC Bayern Youth Cup | FC Bayern Muenchen AG and Sport Thai Bavaria

SILVER: C55 Kids Triathlon Series I C55 Events

BRONZE: Sansiri Academy | Sansiri

BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR (RUNNING, CYCLING)

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand

SILVER: Buriram Marathon 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand

BRONZE: Bangkok Bank Cyclefest | IMG

BEST SPONSORSHIP OF SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT (> USD 250,000) IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sponsorium

GOLD: Toyota | Toyota Thai League T-1

SILVER: PTT Group | PTT Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP)

BRONZE: Honda | Honda LPGA Thailand

BEST SPONSORSHIP OF A SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT ( >USD 250,000)

Presented by: SMG Insight

GOLD: HSBC Hong Kong 7s | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment

SILVER: DHL – Indian Super League Sponsorship | India | DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.

BRONZE: Air Asia – UFC Sponsorship | Singapore | UFC

BEST INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Kooora.com

GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation

SILVER: WGC-HSBC Champions | China | IMG

BRONZE: 2018 SBMC Singapore Open | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

BEST SPORTS MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Presented by: LaLiga

GOLD: Lagardère Sports | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

SILVER: IMG | Singapore | IMG

BRONZE: Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd | Singapore | Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd

BEST GLOBAL SPORTS ORGANIZATION OPERATING IN ASIA

Presented by: Lagardère Sports

GOLD: NBA | Hong Kong | NBA Asia Limited

SILVER: LaLiga Global Network SEA, Japan & South Korea | Singapore | LaLiga

BRONZE: Badminton World Federation | Malaysia | Badminton World Federation (BWF)

BEST DEVELOPING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC

Presented by: Asian Football Confederation

GOLD: Vietnam | V. League 1

SILVER: India | I-League

BRONZE: Indonesia | Go-Jek Liga 1

BEST INSPIRING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC

Presented by: Asian Football Confederation

GOLD: UAE | Arabian Gulf League

SILVER: Qatar | Qatar Stars League

BRONZE: China PR | Chinese Super League

BEST LIVE EXPERIENCE AT A SPORTING EVENT (public voting)

GOLD: Australian F1 Grand Prix – 2018

SILVER: FIFA Club World Cup Abu Dhabi – 2017

BRONZE: Australia Open (tennis) – 2018

BEST SPORTSWEAR BRAND OF THE YEAR (public voting)

GOLD: Nike

SILVER: adidas

BRONZE: PUMA

BEST ESPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR (public voting)

GOLD: 2018 League of Legends World Championship | South Korea | Riot Games

SILVER: MDL Changsha Major | Changsha | Mars Media

BRONZE: ESL One Genting 2018 | Malaysia | ESL