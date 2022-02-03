Connect with us

CNY 2022: Where to eat a Spring Festival feast in Bangkok

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Outdoor noodle chefs go to work in Pom Prop, Bangkok. Credit Dvid 随线｜Flickr

Happy Year of the T(ha)iger to all of our readers. When it comes to feasting for the Spring Festival, there is a dizzying array of restaurants to choose from in the Big Mango. To make your quest for delicious Chinese cuisine easier, we’ve made a shortlist of the top places to dine and get your dim sum on in Bangkok during the Lunar New Year.

Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit
For more than 3 decades, Wah Lok has been regarded as one of Singapore’s best restaurants. Now the multi-award-winning Wah Lok introduces authentic Cantonese food in Bangkok. Check out their menu here. For 10 guests, enjoy a circular table of classic Chinese dishes, starting at B19,888. To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, a signature a la carte menu and dim sum are also available.

Price: A la carte is available. Shark Fin & Seafood Set Menu is B1,800 per person for a group of 4-6. Abalone & Shark Fin Set Menu is B2,000 per person. A classic Chinese meal for 10 guests is B19,888.
When: Wednesday to Friday, 11:30am-2:30pm & 6pm-10:30pm; Saturday and Sunday.,11am-3pm & 6pm-10:30pm.
Where: 491 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant (menu) delivers authentic Chinese cuisine that is both inventive and traditional in style. Their dim sum options do not disappoint. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant serves traditional Cantonese cuisine with a modern spin, from dim sum to BBQ.

Price: A la carte price varies from dish to dish. The set menu starts at 1,888 for two (Crystal Set) and goes up to B6,888 for eight (Jade Set).
When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11:30am-2:30pm & 6pm-9:30pm
Where: 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Klong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Shangri-La Bangkok
Shangri-La has 2 options, an all you can eat dim sum and a special meal at their authentic restaurant, Shang Palace. The executive chef will be cooking set menus (there are 3 options) for you and your loved ones. They also have goodies up for sale: Chinese New Year’s Cake, Chinese Traditional Sponge Cake and more.

Price: B888 (All you can eat dim sum). At Shang Palace, 3 of their set meals are for a group of 10. The Fortune Set is B22,888. The Prosperity Set B25,888. The Longevity Set B29,888.
When: Monday to Friday (All you can eat dim sum)
Where: 89 Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Kimpton Maa Lai Bangkok
Stock Room is an amazing choice for families. They have a variety of pasta and butchery stations to fulfill any cravings. There is a Thai selection available alongside international dishes mentioned earlier. At Ms Jigger, Chef Danilo Aiassa has developed a memorable feast that includes Chinese classics such as suckling pig and Peking duck while maintaining his characteristic authentic Italian cooking.

Price: B1,500 at Ms Jigger Bar. Sunday bunch at Stock Room for B2,800 (unlimited alcohol) or B1,950 (with food and soft drinks).
When: Feb 1-6, 12pm-3pm, at Stock Room
Where: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Spice & Barley
Fill your plate with unlimited portions of your favourite dishes, such as pork siew mai, salted egg lava buns, fried char siew bao, taro spring rolls and prawn hakao. That’s not enough, crispy pork belly and Peking duck are available as well. Make room for desserts like sesame balls in warm ginger syrup and fried red dates pancakes.

Price: All you can eat dim sum costs B888, including water and Chinese tea.
When: It’s available every weekend, Saturday & Sunday, 12pm-2:30pm.
Where: Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, 257 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Siang Ping Loh at Grand China Hotel
Located on the 8th floor of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road in the heart of China town, Siang Ping Loh is renowned for its delicious dim sum platters and secret family recipes. They also serve Peking duck and other traditional dishes, which have consistently received good reviews online. After dinner, wash down your duck and dim sum with a drink at their Sky View 360 bar on the 23rd floor.

Price: Individual dim sum dishes range from B90-B195, while the Peking duck is B1,300. View their menu here.
When: Monday-Sunday,11:30am–2:30pm, 6:30pm–10pm
Where: 215 Yaowarat Road Samphanthawong Bangkok (Google Maps)

What’s your take?
There you have it! The top places we recommend for a Spring Festival feast in Bangkok. Which is your favorite Chinese food restaurant in the city? Did we miss a place that should be on the list? Let us know in the ThaigerTalk comments section below!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    LandOfSmiles
    2022-02-04 12:37
    What about hotpot in Chinatown? I think there's a Haidilao somewhere in Bangkok. That's surely a super popular place to pig out during the Lunar New Year. But you've got to be willing to wait in line for several hours…
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Tourism13 hours ago

      First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
      Thailand13 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Controversial tourism fee likely to be postponed
      Thailand14 hours ago

      New Thailand cave-rescue film ‘Thirteen Lives’ gets record pre-screening scores, high hopes for box office
      image
      Thailand14 hours ago

      More kids aged 5-11 getting Covid-19
      Thailand14 hours ago

      Chon Buri nurse allegedly steals debit card from dying patient, withdraws money
      Bangkok15 hours ago

      Thailand-based natural gas company stalls move on Myanmar following coup
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand15 hours ago

      Father asks police to investigate accident, claims American crashed golf cart, injured his son
      Thailand15 hours ago

      Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients to no longer cover Covid-19 starting March
      North East16 hours ago

      Nok Air announces domestic flights from Korat to Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

      Friday Covid Update: 15,242 new cases; provincial totals
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Man left with shrapnel wounds after another bomb attack in Thailand’s Deep South
      North East18 hours ago

      Isaan students support free contraceptive initiative, say schools should offer sex ed
      World18 hours ago

      Russia enters war games with Belarus as NATO nations rush to defuse conflict in Ukraine
      Thailand19 hours ago

      Thailand’s popular dish pad krapao tied to high altitude balloon for space experiment
      Thailand19 hours ago

      Thailand to boost aviation industry by hosting first international airshow in Rayong in 2027
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism12 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending