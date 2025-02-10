Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
457 2 minutes read
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A remarkable tale of heroism has gripped the hearts of many after a three-legged dog named Sato fearlessly confronted a cobra that slithered into its owner’s home.

Risking his own life, Sato emerged as the saviour of the day, narrowly escaping blindness after a venom spray landed dangerously close to his eyes. The incident, today, February 10, has since gone viral, with a peculiar twist, eager viewers are clamouring for the house number, hoping for a stroke of luck in the lottery.

Advertisements

The now-famous video, a hit on Facebook, showcases Sato, a two year old pooch with the mixed lineage of Bangkaew and Golden Retriever, squaring up against the slippery serpent.

Undeterred by the snake’s sinister spray, Sato managed to best the unwelcome guest, earning a collective sigh of relief from his owner, who was fortunate to have such a staunch protector by his side.

Related Articles

As the post gained traction, comments poured in, ranging from fervent praise for the courageous canine to alarmed inquiries about Sato’s well-being.

The Internet hasn’t just barked up praises, it’s baying for the house number in hopes of a lucky lottery windfall, a testament to how entwined fate and fortune have become in this gripping saga.

Advertisements
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sato’s owner, Tanong, recounted the spine-tingling encounter. The drama unfolded just past midday as Tanong was peacefully swaying in a hammock.

Suddenly, the snake made its unwelcome entrance, only to be met by Sato’s immediate barking salvo and daring chase.

Ever the supportive sidekick, Tanong joined the fray, wielding a stick against the venomous foe. Sato’s grit and tenacity triumphed, and the cobra was vanquished despite its venomous assault.

Quick to ensure his furry rescuer’s recovery, Tanong whisked Sato off to the vet. Fortunately, the agile dog dodged serious harm, with only a few glasses of medicated treatment standing between him and a clean bill of health.

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a mix of gratitude and pride, Tanong shared the entire escapade online, where the curious and the gamblers alike tuned in with one eye on Sato’s achievements and the other on the February 16th lottery draw.

In the end, it’s a triumph of spirit and the unwavering bond between man and man’s best friend, with a little dash of serendipity thrown in for good measure.

Sato’s story isn’t just about bravery, it’s a testament to the extraordinary, loyal deeds our canine companions can achieve. So, while Sato basks in well-earned adoration, it seems luck might just slither up to someone else soon.

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl Pattaya News

Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl

10 hours ago
WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age Business News

WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age

10 hours ago
Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom Thailand News

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

10 hours ago
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) Thailand News

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand Thailand News

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand Thailand News

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago
Monk&#8217;s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns Pattaya News

Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

11 hours ago
Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs Thailand News

Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs

11 hours ago
Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident Thailand News

Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident

11 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video) Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video)

12 hours ago
Trump&#8217;s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff Business News

Trump’s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff

12 hours ago
Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar Crime News

Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar

12 hours ago
Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections Bangkok News

Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections

12 hours ago
Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road Road deaths

Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road

12 hours ago
Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital Phuket News

Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital

12 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Thailand’s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels

13 hours ago
Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife&#8217;s home, no injuries reported Thailand News

Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife’s home, no injuries reported

13 hours ago
Digital wallet scheme&#8217;s third phase to start in second quarter Thailand News

Digital wallet scheme’s third phase to start in second quarter

13 hours ago
Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside Pattaya News

Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside

13 hours ago
Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife&#8217;s boyfriend leading to fatality Bangkok News

Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife’s boyfriend leading to fatality

13 hours ago
Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts Thailand News

Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts

13 hours ago
Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm Thailand News

Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm

14 hours ago
Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password Thailand News

Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password

14 hours ago
Yingluck Shinawatra&#8217;s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues Thailand News

Yingluck Shinawatra’s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues

14 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
457 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago
Monk&#8217;s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

11 hours ago