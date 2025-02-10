Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A remarkable tale of heroism has gripped the hearts of many after a three-legged dog named Sato fearlessly confronted a cobra that slithered into its owner’s home.

Risking his own life, Sato emerged as the saviour of the day, narrowly escaping blindness after a venom spray landed dangerously close to his eyes. The incident, today, February 10, has since gone viral, with a peculiar twist, eager viewers are clamouring for the house number, hoping for a stroke of luck in the lottery.

The now-famous video, a hit on Facebook, showcases Sato, a two year old pooch with the mixed lineage of Bangkaew and Golden Retriever, squaring up against the slippery serpent.

Undeterred by the snake’s sinister spray, Sato managed to best the unwelcome guest, earning a collective sigh of relief from his owner, who was fortunate to have such a staunch protector by his side.

As the post gained traction, comments poured in, ranging from fervent praise for the courageous canine to alarmed inquiries about Sato’s well-being.

The Internet hasn’t just barked up praises, it’s baying for the house number in hopes of a lucky lottery windfall, a testament to how entwined fate and fortune have become in this gripping saga.

Sato’s owner, Tanong, recounted the spine-tingling encounter. The drama unfolded just past midday as Tanong was peacefully swaying in a hammock.

Suddenly, the snake made its unwelcome entrance, only to be met by Sato’s immediate barking salvo and daring chase.

Ever the supportive sidekick, Tanong joined the fray, wielding a stick against the venomous foe. Sato’s grit and tenacity triumphed, and the cobra was vanquished despite its venomous assault.

Quick to ensure his furry rescuer’s recovery, Tanong whisked Sato off to the vet. Fortunately, the agile dog dodged serious harm, with only a few glasses of medicated treatment standing between him and a clean bill of health.

In a mix of gratitude and pride, Tanong shared the entire escapade online, where the curious and the gamblers alike tuned in with one eye on Sato’s achievements and the other on the February 16th lottery draw.

In the end, it’s a triumph of spirit and the unwavering bond between man and man’s best friend, with a little dash of serendipity thrown in for good measure.

Sato’s story isn’t just about bravery, it’s a testament to the extraordinary, loyal deeds our canine companions can achieve. So, while Sato basks in well-earned adoration, it seems luck might just slither up to someone else soon.