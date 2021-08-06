Civil Court rules against PM, says he exceeded his constitutional authority

Today, the Thai courts have ruled against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha by stating he probably overstepped his authority by banning any news/information that could incite fear in the public. The Civil Court issued an emergency injunction after a group of media companies/human rights lawyers petitioned the court.

The court says the PM exceeded his constitutional authority to restrict such information and cut offenders’ internet access, regardless of whether the information that was posted was true or not.

The decision by the Civil Court comes a week after the PM issued his 29th order during his year and a half old emergency decree. The order was widely decried by the media. Many critics saw it as more of a gag order than an order that would benefit the country.

The full press release can be read here.

After the controversial order was issued, the government backtracked a tad to say that it’s permissible to criticise them, provided the criticism is fact-based.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on