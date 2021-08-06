Man arrested for stealing just over 1,000 baht in Wichit, Phuket

Recently, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing just over 1,000 baht from a wallet that was left on a counter in a “Super Cheap” store in Wichit, Phuket.

50 year old “Mr Sutchai” was arrested earlier week, around 2 pm, says Wichit Police. The police say Sutchai took the wallet out of a shopping trolley that had been forgotten in front of the Super Cheap store.

The wallet’s owner, Pratin Chumthong notified police of the theft when she realised her wallet was gone around 10:20 am, says the police.

The police used CCTV footage to identify the alleged thief and arrested him at his house.

Reportedly, the police did not reveal the man’s motive for committing the theft.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on