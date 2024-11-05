Condor jet declares mid-descent alert on Phuket–Frankfurt route

Photo courtesy of Aviation Source News

A Condor Airbus A330-900, en route from Thailand’s paradise island of Phuket to Frankfurt, Germany, triggered a high alert after declaring an emergency while descending to its destination.

Flight DE2369, operated by the German carrier, set alarm bells ringing as it squawked the 7700 transponder code, signifying a general emergency, just as it passed through 20,000 feet in German airspace.

The incident unfolded as the Airbus, a 4.4-year-old A330-900 with the distinctive Blue Sea livery, was on final approach to Frankfurt am Main Airport. The aircraft, tail number D-ANRC, had begun its descent following a routine flight from Phuket, where it took off slightly later than scheduled at 6.04am local time, instead of the planned 4am.

Flight data reveals that DE2369 initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 40,000 feet before it began descending towards Frankfurt. The situation took an unexpected turn when the crew initiated emergency protocols, maintaining the 7700 transponder code as they descended further, ultimately reaching 2,000 feet while still under emergency status.

As of now, the specific cause of the emergency declaration remains unclear. Condor has yet to comment on what triggered the alert, and whether the issue is related to technical malfunctions or another concern. For now, all eyes are on the landing in Frankfurt, where emergency response teams will be on standby, ready to ensure passenger and crew safety upon arrival.

This emergency comes just months after Condor took delivery of the A330-900 in May, adding the state-of-the-art aircraft to its fleet. While Condor Airlines has a reliable safety record, the unexpected mid-air alert has left many awaiting updates on the status of DE2369, reported Aviation Source News.

In related news, chaos reigned in the skies as Thai Airways International grounded several flights as typhoon Kong-rey barrelled towards Taiwan. The airline pulled the plug on three Bangkok-Taipei routes on October 30 (TG634, TG636, and TG635) and grounded TG637 the following day, leaving travellers in a tailspin.

