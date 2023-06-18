Chon Buri police officers exposed in online gambling, extorting 140m baht from victims

Picture courtesy of Cop Hero Thailand Magazine Facebook

A gang of nine police officers from Chon Buri province have been exposed for being involved in online gambling and extorting over 140 million baht (US$ 4,051,500) from victims. The disclosure came after a victim reported the crime due to the excessive extortion demands that became unmanageable.

Police Lieutenant General Surachet Hakpal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed the truth behind the allegations, stating that the victims had not believed the high-ranking police were involved in the illegal activities until being reassured by their accusers. The case was filed in Kukot Police Station, Pathum Thani province.

The accused officers were issued a summons, with the superior requesting that they surrender. There was no need to obtain arrest warrants from the court in this case. Investigating officers have seized the suspects’ assets thus far and are coordinating with foreign countries to extradite the culprits who have fled abroad, reported Sanook.

Lieutenant General Surachet added that the problem of online gambling poses significant harm to the country’s economy and is a source of moral corruption for young people. The police’s duty is to crack down on such illegal activities and not profit from them. He reaffirmed that there would be a rigorous approach following the law.

The main reason behind the victims’ complaints was reportedly the extortionately high amounts demanded. Lieutenant General Surachet believed that there were no hidden motives behind the complaint, as the victims understood the consequences of their unlawful business. However, the unbearable demands led them to denounce the police officers to protect their interests.

In his closing remark, Lieutenant General Surachet stated, “The police and criminals are separated by a very thin line; once you cross that line, you become a criminal, and the law must take its course. Regardless of being friends or colleagues, we must understand and show compassion for the majority; helping our kin would only cause greater harm to society, resulting in a loss of public trust.“