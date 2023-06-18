Surin school criticised for inviting controversial figure to teach morality at student camp

Picture courtesy of เยาวชนสุรินทร์เพื่อประชาธิปไตย - Surin youth for Democracy Facebook

A school in Surin province has faced criticism for inviting a controversial figure with a history of mental health issues and social threats to teach morality to over 900 students participating in a camp. Netizens and students alike have expressed concern over the school’s decision, questioning the background checks conducted on the individual.

The incident came to light after the Surin Youth for Democracy group posted about it on social media, revealing that the school had organised a “Buddhist Virtue Camp” for 7th-grade and 10th-grade students. The camp aimed to develop desirable qualities in students through various activities. However, concerns were raised about the school’s choice of speaker, known as ‘K Roi Lan.’ The post claimed that K Roi Lan had a history of mental health issues, posing a potential danger to society, reported Khaosod.

After the post went viral, several individuals commented on the situation, including students who had experienced the camp firsthand. One student said, “Just bowing our heads would result in scolding. Some of us were called to sit at the front and forced to sit in a straight line, no matter how straight we sat, they said it wasn’t straight enough. If we needed to use the restroom, we were not allowed. If we went, they would follow us to the restroom.”

Another student shared, “Just lowering our heads got us called up front, and then we were targeted by a laser pointer aimed at our eyes. We were not allowed to go to the restroom and even when we were allowed, it was very slow, making us sit uncomfortably with painful backs and legs.”

Many netizens questioned the school’s thought process behind selecting K Roi Lan as a speaker, expressing disbelief at the lack of background checks carried out before inviting him. They demanded more information regarding the monk who ordained him and how long he had been ordained to be considered a suitable speaker.