Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife

A Facebook post about a missing person has gone viral, offering a 20,000 baht reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the discovery of the woman, a wife, who has been reported missing in Chon Buri since February 19.

A 36 year old contractor, Khomsan, revealed that his wife had been missing. They have been together for over a decade and have three children: a 10 year old daughter, a six year old son, and a four year old son.

His wife disappeared around 7.30am from their residence in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri province. Khomsan realised her absence at 8am and has been searching for her ever since.

The sole clue comes from CCTV footage near Sampheng shop on Road 344, Nong Chak subdistrict, Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri. The footage shows his wife walking towards a Mitsubishi dealership and the Nong Chak intersection.

Khomsan disclosed that after his wife’s disappearance, he filed a report with the Ban Bueng Police Station and has continued to search for her, as he feared for her safety after she had left without any money or belongings. He emphasised that there was no argument and that their communication was normal.

Concerned for their children, who frequently ask about their mother, he has been telling them she is on an errand but worries about how long he can continue this.

Khomsan is offering the reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to his wife’s safe return to him and their children, reported KhaoSod.

