Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin’s visit

Scene of Yala bombing | Photo via YalaToDay/Facebook

Explosions erupted this morning in Thailand’s southern border provinces of Yala and Narathiwat ahead of the visit by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

In Yala province, a civilian lost his life and seven police officers sustained injuries following a bomb explosion in front of a supermarket in Bannang Sata district yesterday night.

The incident occurred on Highway 10, in front of a Mini BigC in Moo 2 village, tambon Bannang Sata, at approximately 8.20pm, today, February 23. Seven local police officers were patrolling the area when the explosion took place.

The blast claimed the life of Tuan Ibrawheng Nimi and injured the police officers along with four other civilians, according to Police Major Worawit Na Nakhon, an investigative inspector at Bannang Sata Police Station.

The area was sealed off as bomb disposal experts and forensic officers gathered evidence. Investigations revealed that the explosive device was concealed with steel shrapnel inside a fire extinguisher, causing damage to several vehicles.

In Narathiwat province, a bomb detonated on a firefighters’ pickup truck parked near the air traffic control tower at Narathiwat airport in Mueang district, just before Thaksin Shinawatra’s arrival this morning.

The explosion, which occurred at 8.50am, around an hour before Thaksin’s arrival, resulted in injuries to four airport security guards. Officials promptly relocated all suspicious vehicles from the airport vicinity before landing.

Thaksin arrived in Narathiwat accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong. It marked his first visit to the deep south in nearly two decades, where he noted receiving a warm reception.

In addition to Narathiwat, Thaksin was slated to visit the neighbouring provinces of Pattani and Yala, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin has previously engaged with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the ASEAN chair, regarding the ongoing unrest in Thailand’s southern provinces and has proposed strategies for enhanced security management.