Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales

Child and Women’s Welfare Division officers yesterday arrested a 32 year old woman for selling cannabis products online for over five years, earning a profit of approximately 1 million baht per month.

The arrest took place following a search at her residence in the Khlong Chao Khun Sing subdistrict, Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, and at her cannabis dispensary, also in Bangkok.

The operation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanrampha Phattanawat, resulted in the seizure of 59 items, including shisha, electronic cigarettes, and firearms.

The suspect faces charges of violating consumer protection regulations, which prohibit the sale of shisha, electronic cigarettes, or related substances due to their harmful chemical content, including carcinogenic heavy metals and respiratory issues.

Selling or offering these products for a fee is a violation of the Consumer Protection Act (2019) carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine not exceeding 600,000 baht, or both.

Furthermore, under Section 242, importing goods without customs clearance permits a penalty of up to ten years in prison, a fine of four times the value of the goods, or both, with confiscation of the goods regardless of conviction.

Under Section 46, selling or processing controlled herbs (cannabis) without permission, as per Section 78, is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht or both, according to the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Intelligence Act (2009). Additionally, possessing firearms and ammunition without authorisation is an offence.

The suspect has been handed over to the Chokchai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported Sanook.

In other news, police raided a cannabis factory in a well-known market in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok, arresting three foreign nationals overseeing operations.

Legal proceedings are underway for the building owner and employer. On February 19 at 2pm, Police Colonel Sukrit Mankalasawat from Don Mueang Police Station directed efforts to investigate the site.