AOT confirms facial recognition for international flights

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) yesterday announced that the state-owned enterprise will implement facial recognition services at six major airports for international flights starting December 1.

The biometrics-based system will be deployed at Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Suvarnabhumi airports. AOT anticipates the new technology will significantly streamline the passenger experience, reducing checkpoint processing time for registered travellers from three minutes to just one minute.

Advertisements

Travellers can register for the automated biometric identification system through two primary methods: by working with airline staff at traditional check-in counters or by using common-use self-service (CUSS) check-in counters.

During registration, passengers will have their faces scanned into the system.

After completing registration, travellers will be able to use Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) machines to check their luggage without needing to present their boarding passes or passports.

In compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act, AOT has committed to erasing all stored biometric data within 48 hours of registration.

The facial recognition service was initially introduced for domestic flights on November 1 and is now expanding to include international travel, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In related news, airline passenger satisfaction has maintained a high level of stability this year, according to findings from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite this consistency, the association has highlighted the need for further investment in technology to better meet customer demands.

In other news, well-known discount airline AirAsia is setting its sights on replicating the global connectivity success of Dubai but with a low-cost twist centred in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. After navigating the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline is eager to expand its network and leave its tumultuous past during the pandemic behind.

Tony Fernandes, the founder of AirAsia, envisions using Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur airports as major hubs to funnel passengers to the various destinations serviced by AirAsia and its long-haul arm, AirAsia X. He highlighted that the airline’s strength lies in operating flights lasting between ninety minutes and six hours.