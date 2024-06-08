Chinese tourist missing in Thailand, 25 million baht ransom

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese tourist has gone missing while vacationing in Thailand, with her father receiving a ransom demand of 25 million baht for her release.

Police at Phra Khanong Police Station were alerted by a Thai-Chinese interpreter named Moo, who works with the national cycling team coach, about the missing Chinese woman, 27 year old Xinlei Lu.

Lu, who arrived in Thailand with a group of over 10 friends on June 5, initially stayed at the Evergreen Place Siam Hotel in Phaya Thai, room 1016. Later, she moved to The Quarter Onnut Hotel, room 315, on Sukhumvit 58. Her father reported that around 6pm yesterday, he received a WeChat call from a man demanding 5 million yuan (approximately 25 million baht) to secure his daughter’s return to Shanghai.

Phra Khanong Police’s investigative unit checked The Quarter Onnut Hotel, where staff confirmed that Lu had checked in and left the hotel around 3.11pm yesterday, June 7. CCTV footage showed her walking out alone. Moo provided additional information from Lu’s father, indicating that a flight to Singapore, TR 617, was booked for her at 8.25pm. However, checks with the Immigration Bureau and the Tourism Authority of Thailand revealed no records of her leaving the country, reported KhaoSod.

Police stated that they are thoroughly investigating this case and coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure Lu’s safety.

In related news, the search for a 41 year old Thai man continues 20 days after he went missing during a trip to the Srinakarin Dam. The former university lecturer was last seen on May 19 during a gathering with 30 friends. Despite extensive efforts from authorities and local villagers, there has been no sign of him.

In other news, a 32 year old Thai woman, who mysteriously vanished in Switzerland nearly a month ago, has been found safe and well, the Thai embassy in Bern confirmed. The woman, who travelled to Switzerland on a Swedish passport with her American boyfriend in early April, had not been in contact with her family since April 26.