Thai horror classic ‘Shutter’ returns in stunning 4K

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Two decades ago, Thai cinema was forever changed by the release of Shutter, a film that became a benchmark for horror enthusiasts worldwide. Directed by emerging talents Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom, Shutter is making a grand comeback this year with a remastered 4K version, reigniting the terror and nostalgia that cemented its place in horror history.

In the early 2000s, East Asian horror films were dominating global screens, with Japanese titles like Ringu (1998) and Ju-on: The Curse (2000) leading the charge. Thailand’s Shutter quickly emerged as a standout in the genre, praised for its unique use of photography to amplify supernatural dread.

Advertisements

Director Parkpoom stated that the unique use of photography as a central motif for horror was something nobody had done before. This inventive approach, combined with spine-chilling ghost imagery and disturbing character revelations, set Shutter apart in a crowded horror landscape.

The plot follows Tun (played by Ananda Everingham) and Jane (played by Natthaweeranuch Thongmee), whose lives descend into supernatural chaos after a hit-and-run accident. Strange images appearing in Tun’s photographs pave the way for one of the most unsettling ghost stories, with a twist ending that reveals the vengeful ghost, Natre (played by Achita Sikamana), has been haunting Tun by physically attaching herself to him. This shocking twist, meticulously planned from the script’s inception, left audiences reeling.

“Until now, we hear people talking about it,” Banjong quipped, noting how even everyday shoulder pain was humorously attributed to a ghostly presence.

Though Shutter drew influence from Japanese horror, its creators aimed to infuse it with a distinctly Thai flavour.

“We embraced Japanese horror with open arms but we also wanted to craft something uniquely our own.”

Advertisements

The film’s narrative delves into moral complexities, revealing Tun’s complicity in Natre’s tragic fate and transforming Shutter from a simple ghost story into a profound exploration of guilt and retribution.

As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, the directors acknowledge their surprise at its success, even leading to a Hollywood remake. Despite advances in technology, they chose not to alter the original film, appreciating its raw, time-capsule quality.

“Shutter is a product of its time, and that’s part of its charm.”

With both directors continuing to push boundaries in various genres, Banjong’s latest project, The Medium (2021), explores new avenues in horror, reflecting his belief that the genre must evolve, reported Bangkok Post.

“Filmmakers should always strive to present something new.”