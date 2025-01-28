Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Public expenditure during the Chinese New Year is projected to reach 51.78 billion baht, marking the highest level in five years, according to recent government estimates.

Sasikan Wattanachan, deputy government spokesperson, noted that this figure signifies a 4.5% rise compared to the previous year. It is also the first occasion since the Covid-19 pandemic that spending for Chinese New Year is anticipated to surpass 50 billion baht.

In Songkhla, shops offering Chinese New Year decorations and goods are experiencing heightened demand as Thai-Chinese communities begin preparing for the festivities. Products such as traditional lanterns adorned with symbols of wealth and prosperity, firecrackers, and items for ancestor worship are particularly sought after, alongside fruits and traditional Chinese pastries.

Conversely, in Rayong’s largest fresh market, some vendors have observed a decline in sales due to the ongoing economic recovery from last year’s external shocks. Vendors at Star Fresh Market reported that they have had to raise prices for certain items, such as garlic and coconut, because of rising transport and production expenses. Despite these increased costs affecting the prices of ceremonial offerings and products, most consumers appear unaffected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extended her well-wishes to Thai-Chinese individuals and others of Chinese heritage for a joyful Chinese New Year. In her message yesterday, she wished everyone health, happiness, prosperity, and success. The 38 year old PM emphasised the deep-rooted cultural connections between Thailand and China while expressing hopes for sustained friendship and cooperative efforts benefiting both countries.

The government is also endorsing various cultural events during the Chinese New Year, aiming to attract over 2.2 million Thai and international visitors, generating around 6.3 billion baht in tourism income. Celebrations in Bangkok will include activities along Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, featuring cultural performances, dragon and lion dances, and traditional food stalls. These events will commence tomorrow, January 29 at 1pm and conclude on Thursday.

Additional venues such as ICONSIAM and CentralwOrld shopping malls will present unique exhibitions, including one showcasing images of 60 Chinese deities and practical demonstrations of Chinese arts and knowledge, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai relations, reported Bangkok Post.

