Poppy: Moo Deng’s overseas pygmy hippo competition

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
98 1 minute read
Poppy: Moo Deng’s overseas pygmy hippo competition
Photo via Metro Richmond Zoo

It seems as if the adorable Moo Deng, an A-lister at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has found herself some competition over the pond at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, USA. It has been a few weeks now since the newborn pygmy hippo, Poppy, made her introduction to the world, and just like Moo Deng, people simply can’t get enough of her!

Born on December 9, last year, she is the youngest of her two sisters. After a public poll with over 110,000 votes worldwide concluded, Poppy was the name that the public decided on, coincidentally maintaining the floral naming scheme of her two sisters: Violet and Petunia.

Advertisements

Although separated by the seas, Poppy and Moo Deng are more similar than you may think. Just like Thailand’s own, Poppy is super energetic and lively, with the lead zookeeper at Metro Richmond Zoo describing her as “a curious and brave little pygmy hippo… She sometimes has her little zoomies, and she’ll hop around.”


But here’s a twist, Poppy is actually Moo Deng’s cousin! Their fathers are cousins.

Poppy soon found herself in the limelight, giving Moo Deng serious competition as the Metro Richmond Zoo has launched a limited-time Poppy Pygmy Hippo Experience, allowing many fans to get up close with Poppy and her parents, along with a guided behind-the-scenes tour.


Not to be outdone, her cousin Moo Deng captured many headlines throughout 2024, with many unofficially naming her as Thailand’s Person of the Year. In November last year, Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong revealed that Moo Deng had generated the province over 27 billion baht in tourism-related revenue from July to October alone.

With pygmy hippos being classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2015, experts estimate that only 3,000 pygmy hippos are left roaming in the wild. The fame of both Poppy and Moo Deng has turned many eyes to the dwindling numbers of these little hippos, offering a glimmer of hope for their conservation efforts.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok&#8217;s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry Aviation News

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry

2 hours ago
Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege

2 hours ago
Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht Business News

Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

3 hours ago
Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants Crime News

Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants

3 hours ago
No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief Economy News

No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

4 hours ago
Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog Crime News

Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list

4 hours ago
Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee Politics News

Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee

4 hours ago
The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location Destination Guide

The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location

5 hours ago
China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers China News

China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear

5 hours ago
Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident Crime News

Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident

5 hours ago
Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding Crime News

Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding

5 hours ago
3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi Crime News

3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage Crime News

Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage

6 hours ago
Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks Thailand News

Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks

6 hours ago
Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative Bangkok News

Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative

6 hours ago
Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms Central Thailand News

Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms

6 hours ago
Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road Road deaths

Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road

6 hours ago
Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy Thailand News

Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy

7 hours ago
Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis Environment News

Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis

7 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing Bangkok News

Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing

7 hours ago
Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank Crime News

Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank

7 hours ago
South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost Business News

South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost

8 hours ago
Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green Environment News

Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green

8 hours ago
Lifestyle
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
98 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Bangkok set for Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages on January 23

Bangkok set for Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages on January 23

6 days ago
Concerts coming to Bangkok 2025

Concerts coming to Bangkok 2025

1 week ago
Four Points Phuket sets the mood for Chinese New Year and Valentines Day

Four Points Phuket sets the mood for Chinese New Year and Valentines Day

1 week ago
Why is the traffic in Bangkok so bad and can we avoid it at all?

Why is the traffic in Bangkok so bad and can we avoid it at all?

2 weeks ago