Krabi rampage: Chinese woman blocks road, tries undress, bites cop

A Chinese woman went on a rampage in the southern province of Krabi after breaking up with her boyfriend. She blocked the road, attempted to undress, and bit a police officer on the arm.

Mueang Krabi Police Station and Tourist Police officers tried to calm the 34 year old Chinese woman, Zhang Yanxin, after she startled motorists. Witnesses reported that she was speaking loudly to herself before entering the road, obstructing passing vehicles. Locals intervened to prevent her from undressing and promptly informed the police.

Officers spent a long time calming her down and eventually convinced her to go to the police station. However, upon arrival, Zhang lost control again, throwing office supplies at police officers. She then fled from the police station and blocked the road again.

A group of police officers rushed to prevent her from undressing, while others managed the traffic for the safety of both the woman and motorists. Concerned about the escalating situation, officers contacted a rescue team to help suppress the situation and take Zhang to a Krabi Hospital.

While waiting for the rescue team, the police attempted to reason with her politely, avoiding the use of force, but their efforts were in vain. Zhang continued shouting, kicked a police motorcycle, and resisted arrest. Officers managed to take her to the detention room even though Zhang threw her shoes at them and bit one officer on the arm.

The rescue team finally arrived and carried her to the rescue car. Rescuers had to tie her up with a stretcher preventing her from causing further chaos.

A traffic police officer at the Mueang Krabi Police Station, Wisate Phatchanee, reported that Zhang went on a rampage first thing in the morning. Police sent her to the hospital once, but she was released and resumed her disturbing behaviour.

Follow us on :













Wisate disclosed that Zhang had a dispute with her boyfriend, leading to their breakup. He mentioned that she displayed a range of emotions from laughing to crying and being angry. Wisate stated that the police would report the matter to the Chinese Embassy.