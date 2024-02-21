Phuket cracks down on illegal operations in Chinese restaurants

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The bustling tourist hub of Phuket, in Thailand, was recently the scene of an extensive inspection operation. A composite task force composed of representatives from 15 different government entities descended upon six Chinese eateries located in the Naka Market area of Wichit. Alarmingly, three instances of law infringement were uncovered in the process, including one restaurant that was found to be operating without a proper license.

The crackdown kicked off at 6pm, according to an official report. The operation’s primary goal was to target high-risk groups to combat and address human trafficking issues. An additional objective was to ensure business operators and foreign workers adhered strictly to the laws of Phuket Province.

The inspection was spearheaded by Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong. He was accompanied by officials from various branches of the government, including Phuket Immigration, the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, the Phuket Provincial Office of Labor Protection and Welfare, and the Phuket Land Transport Office.

Also involved were the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office, Phuket Provincial Police, the Phuket Provincial Administration, the Excise Department, and the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command, which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, reported The Phuket News.

The rationale behind the operation was to tackle the issue of human trafficking in labour and prevent exploitation, illegal work without a work permit, or any other form of misconduct. Phuket, being the second most impacted province in terms of foreign investors in tourism-related businesses after Bangkok, has seen a rise in complaints about foreign workers taking up employment spaces meant for the local populace.

The task force discovered several Chinese restaurants in the Naka area flouting the law. The violations ranged from operating a restaurant business without a license or valid certificate, not possessing a liquor and tobacco sales license and not having the necessary permit to employ foreign workers.

Illegal working

The report, however, did not specify which restaurants were found guilty of which infractions. It did confirm that there were three cases of fines, although no further details were provided. It was mentioned, though, that the offender accepted guilt and agreed to pay a fine as per the law.

These raids, which started at 6pm, were a response to a meeting held earlier that day at Phuket Provincial Hall. The meeting was convened to discuss strategies to tackle the increasing complaints of foreigners working illegally and taking jobs away from Thais.

Phuket is grappling with the issue of foreigners working without permits, which has led to job competition and distress among the local population. Vice Governor Adul chaired this meeting, revealing that it was called upon the order of Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat to take action against illegal foreign workers.

The report concluded by stating that the inspections will continue to be carried out peacefully without causing panic, in line with the government’s policy to promote tourism and drive the economy. The ultimate goal of these inspections, it stated, is to establish a trend for business operators and foreign workers to strictly follow the laws of Phuket Province.