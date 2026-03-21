Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese national has been arrested at a Bangkok hotel on suspicion of impersonating a police officer to extort millions of baht from Thai victims, following the earlier arrest of an accomplice.

Police from Chachoengsao province, acting on a court warrant, detained the suspect in his room at a hotel in the Huai Khwang district yesterday. Officers seized 5,484,200 baht in cash, three land title deeds, and two vehicles for further investigation.

The operation was led by deputy superintendent Suradech Nakmuak and Police Captain Jakrapat Khanuengnuek, acting on orders from Chachoengsao provincial police commander Kriangkrai Boonson, deputy commander Kittisarn Chana, and Nit Witinanakit.

The case began on March 16, when a victim reported being deceived by a phone call from someone posing as a police officer. The caller claimed the victim was linked to a money laundering case and needed to transfer money for verification purposes.

Over a six-hour conversation, the victim was persuaded to withdraw 1,826,800 baht from a bank and hand it to the impersonator, followed by a further transfer of 34,000 baht. After realising the scam, the victim filed a report with police.

Officers subsequently arrested Kan Ya, who had no legal residency status and had been responsible for collecting the cash and delivering it to the Chinese suspect at the Huai Khwang hotel. That evidence led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for the main suspect.

Region 2 deputy commissioner Chokchai Ngamwong visited the scene to oversee the investigation. The suspect confessed to defrauding 1.8 million baht and has been charged accordingly.

Police are urging the public to stay vigilant, reminding them that officers do not request money transfers or cash withdrawals for verification under any circumstances.

In another similar incident, immigration police in Kanchanaburi arrested seven Chinese nationals on March 18 after searching a rented room in Kaeng Sian. The suspects, who had no valid documents, reportedly crossed from Cambodia into Sa Kaeo province and were heading to Myanmar. They claimed Chinese and Myanmar backers were behind the network, with Thailand used as a transit point.