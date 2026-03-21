Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has defended its use of barcodes and QR codes on election ballots, insisting that voting remains free, fair, and confidential amid growing scrutiny over the practice.

The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing a petition questioning whether these tracking features violate constitutional principles. EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said the commission is awaiting a court summons to provide further testimony, reaffirming that all elections are conducted lawfully and by secret ballot.

“We have not yet received any formal request from the court,” Sawaeng said.

He raised the possibility that the EC may be asked to demonstrate how the barcode and QR code systems function, but assured that voting procedures remain confidential and comply with legal standards. The court’s approach to reviewing the case will depend on the specific issues it requires the EC to clarify.

When asked about potential evidence from civil groups or former EC officials, including simulated election scenarios, Sawaeng declined to comment, stating it is a matter for legal proceedings. He expressed hope that the court’s involvement will provide the necessary clarity on the matter.

Senator Premsak Piayura described the ruling as a “hybrid decision,” suggesting it acknowledges public pressure while stopping short of decisive action. He warned that public interest in the issue may wane and that the final ruling could fall short of expectations.

Premsak also noted that the government appears largely unconcerned by the court’s initial ruling, as a full annulment of votes is considered unlikely. A final decision is expected within two to three months, reported Bangkok Post.