Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its second warning regarding a strong new cold air mass affecting Thailand, causing temperatures to drop by 5 degrees Celsius (°C) and heavy rainfall.

The warning, released at 5pm yesterday, January 24, states that from January 26 to 28, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will cover northern Thailand and the South China Sea. This will lead to a temperature drop accompanied by strong winds, with the northeastern region expected to see a decrease of 3 to 5°C.

Initial announcements noted a similar forecast, predicting a 5°C temperature drop. Northern, central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and eastern regions will experience a 2 to 4°C drop in temperature. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather and be cautious of fire hazards resulting from dry and windy conditions.

The northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions is expected to intensify, bringing increased rainfall and heavy rain in certain areas. The Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will experience stronger winds and high waves, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres in the lower Gulf, and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Upper Gulf waves will be around 2 metres, and the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, with areas of thunderstorms experiencing waves over 2 metres.

Residents in the eastern South should be wary of heavy rainfall and coastal waves. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore on January 27 to 28. The public is encouraged to follow updates from the TMD’s website or contact numbers 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours.

Overview

A weaker high-pressure system or cold air mass will cover northern Thailand and the South China Sea, causing morning fog and dense fog in several areas. Northern and northeastern regions will be cool to cold, while central, including Bangkok, eastern, and upper southern regions will be cool in the morning. Mountainous areas will be cold to very cold, with frost in some parts. Residents are advised to be cautious when travelling in foggy conditions.

Weather forecast

The northern region will be cool to cold with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Slight temperature rise, with lows of 14 to 18°C and highs of 32 to 35°C. Mountain peaks will be cold to very cold, with lows of 5 to 15°C. Southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeastern region will be cool to cold with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Slight temperature rise, with lows of 13 to 17°C and highs of 32 to 35°C. Mountain tops will be cold, with lows of 8 to 14°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

The central region will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Slight temperature rise, with lows of 16 to 19°C and highs of 34 to 36°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

The eastern region will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Slight temperature rise, with light rain in some areas. Temperatures will reach lows of 18 to 22°C and highs of 32 to 36°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, around 1 metre offshore.

In the southern region (east coast), the upper areas will be cool with morning fog, while lower areas will have thunderstorms in 30% of the area and heavy rain in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will reach lows of 18 to 25°C and highs of 30 to 33°C. Northeasterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h from Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, with sea waves around 1 metre; from Songkhla downwards, winds at 15 to 35 km/h, with sea waves of 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The southern region (west coast) will be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures will reach lows of 24 to 25°C and highs of 32 to 34°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, around 1 metre offshore, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Slight temperature rise, with lows of 20 to 22°C and highs of 34 to 35°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.