Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

A routine patrol turned into a dramatic roadside rescue in Phuket after a woman narrowly escaped serious injury when her scarf tangled in her motorcycle wheel.

Today, July 9, at 8.30am Police Senior Sergeant Major Thanakrit Kodi and Police Senior Sergeant Major Nattawich Kaewprom, squad leaders from the Riot Control Unit, Crime Suppression Division Region 8, were carrying out their duties in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district.

While driving along a local road, they spotted a young woman sitting on the kerb looking visibly shaken, her motorbike propped beside her.

The officers stopped immediately to check what had happened. The woman explained that she had been riding with a passenger when her scarf was suddenly pulled into the spinning wheel. The force caused the bike to jerk and nearly threw them both onto the asphalt.

Fortunately, she managed to stop the motorbike before losing control completely. However, the scarf remained wrapped tightly around the wheel, leaving her stranded and frightened.

Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Thanakrit and his colleague assessed the situation and carefully worked to free the tangled fabric from the spokes. After several minutes of effort, they managed to remove the scarf without causing any further damage to the bike.

The officers then offered words of caution.

“This could have been much worse,” warned Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Thanakrit. “Loose clothing can easily become a deadly hazard on the road. Riders must always be mindful of what they wear and ensure nothing dangles near the wheels.”

He added that even a small piece of cloth can cause a motorcycle to lock up or flip over, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

Relieved, the young woman thanked the officers repeatedly for their quick response and help. She was able to continue her journey, albeit a little shaken by the close call, The Phuket News reported.

Police used the opportunity to remind the public to take extra care when riding motorbikes, particularly when carrying bags, scarves, or any loose accessories.

“Situational awareness can save lives,” Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Nattawich said.