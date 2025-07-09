Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

Police urged riders to secure loose items to prevent accidents

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
96 1 minute read
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A routine patrol turned into a dramatic roadside rescue in Phuket after a woman narrowly escaped serious injury when her scarf tangled in her motorcycle wheel.

Today, July 9, at 8.30am Police Senior Sergeant Major Thanakrit Kodi and Police Senior Sergeant Major Nattawich Kaewprom, squad leaders from the Riot Control Unit, Crime Suppression Division Region 8, were carrying out their duties in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district.

While driving along a local road, they spotted a young woman sitting on the kerb looking visibly shaken, her motorbike propped beside her.

The officers stopped immediately to check what had happened. The woman explained that she had been riding with a passenger when her scarf was suddenly pulled into the spinning wheel. The force caused the bike to jerk and nearly threw them both onto the asphalt.

Fortunately, she managed to stop the motorbike before losing control completely. However, the scarf remained wrapped tightly around the wheel, leaving her stranded and frightened.

Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Thanakrit and his colleague assessed the situation and carefully worked to free the tangled fabric from the spokes. After several minutes of effort, they managed to remove the scarf without causing any further damage to the bike.

Related Articles

The officers then offered words of caution.

“This could have been much worse,” warned Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Thanakrit. “Loose clothing can easily become a deadly hazard on the road. Riders must always be mindful of what they wear and ensure nothing dangles near the wheels.”

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) | News by Thaiger

He added that even a small piece of cloth can cause a motorcycle to lock up or flip over, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

Relieved, the young woman thanked the officers repeatedly for their quick response and help. She was able to continue her journey, albeit a little shaken by the close call, The Phuket News reported.

Police used the opportunity to remind the public to take extra care when riding motorbikes, particularly when carrying bags, scarves, or any loose accessories.

“Situational awareness can save lives,” Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Nattawich said.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

7 seconds ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

9 minutes ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

18 minutes ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

25 minutes ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

38 minutes ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

50 minutes ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

1 hour ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

1 hour ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

1 hour ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

2 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

2 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

2 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

2 hours ago
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy Bangkok News

Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

4 hours ago
Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble Phuket News

Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble

4 hours ago
Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud Pattaya News

Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud

4 hours ago
Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand Crime News

Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand

4 hours ago
Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner Pattaya News

Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner

4 hours ago
Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket Phuket News

Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket

5 hours ago
Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend Pattaya News

Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend

5 hours ago
Former drug dealer shot dead at Nakhon Si Thammarat fruit shop Thailand News

Former drug dealer shot dead at Nakhon Si Thammarat fruit shop

5 hours ago
Thailand nominates traditional dress for UNESCO heritage status Thailand News

Thailand nominates traditional dress for UNESCO heritage status

5 hours ago
RISE 2025 to empower women in hospitality with full-day learning event in Phuket Events

RISE 2025 to empower women in hospitality with full-day learning event in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x