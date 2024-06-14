Chiang Mai lottery enthusiasts speculate on singer’s lucky numbers

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The excitement around the upcoming lottery draw on Sunday has reached a fever pitch in Chiang Mai, with many eagerly hunting for tickets featuring the most sought-after numbers, particularly those associated with the late singer Phumphuang Duangchan.

Lottery stalls across various key locations, including Chiang Mai Gate, Arcade Bus Station, the railway station, Mahidol Road in Mueang District, and Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi District, have seen a surge in activity before the draw on Sunday, June 16. Additionally, markets such as Nong Hoi, Ton Payom, and Ton Lamyai are bustling with people searching for their lucky numbers.

A lottery vendor revealed that this draw’s hottest picks are numbers related to Phumphuang Duangchan. The numbers marking the 32nd anniversary of her death on June 13, 1992, at the age of 30, are in high demand. Phumphuang was born on August 4, 1961, which would make her 63 years old today.

Her son Phet drew numbers from a jar, including 377, 331, and 789, which are now highly sought after. Additionally, numbers associated with Phumphuang’s husband, Kraisorn, who is 67 years old, and the house number in Chiang Mai, 259/199, have also gained popularity.

Other popular numbers include 46, 47, 71, 72, 03, 912, 920, 603, 249, 495, and 904. Furthermore, Chinese calendar numbers 923, 238, 92, and 23 remain favourites among buyers. The anticipation continues to build as people hope these numbers will bring them luck in the upcoming draw, reported Sanook.

“The numbers related to Phumphuang are selling out fast.”

In related news, residents of Village 4 in Yan Re Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri Province, performed a ritual today seeking lucky lottery numbers from the revered Phaya Bung spider. They offered flowers, incense, and betel leaves, requesting blessings and fortune from the guardian spirits.

The villagers then prepared two sets of paper slips numbered from zero to nine, which they dropped into the spider’s burrow, hoping it would pick numbers that could be used in the upcoming lottery draw.