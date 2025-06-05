Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

Firefighters found the blaze started in plastic debris and construction materials

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
64 1 minute read
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a Bangkok building under construction, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air but fortunately causing no injuries.

The fire, which started in a pile of leftover construction materials, was quickly brought under control, leaving the building’s structure unaffected.

The fire occurred around 12.12pm today, June 5, in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok, on Soi Lat Phrao 8, just off Lat Phrao Road.

Residents and passers-by were quick to notice the smoke, prompting them to alert the Suthisarn Fire Station.

Firefighters raced to the scene and arrived at 12.20pm, finding that the blaze had ignited in a pile of plastic debris and leftover construction materials on the eighth floor.

“Thanks to the prompt response, the fire was quickly extinguished,” said a spokesperson from the fire department. “No one was trapped, and fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.”

While the fire raised an alarm, it was quickly contained, with fire crews confirming that the building’s structural integrity remained untouched.

Initial reports confirmed that no construction workers were present on the affected floor at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The building, still under construction, did not suffer any significant damage, and officials confirmed that there were no casualties.

The Rama 199 Radio Centre reported that the fire had been confined to the plastic and scrap materials on the eighth floor, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building, reported The Nation and PPTV HD36.

“At this stage, it looks like the fire was contained to the construction debris, and we don’t believe the building was affected,” a fire department official added. “Our teams did a great job in getting to the site quickly and ensuring the fire was put out without any further incident.”

Despite the scare, the building’s ongoing construction has not been delayed, and safety measures are being reviewed to ensure the incident does not recur.

Officials have also emphasised the importance of maintaining fire safety standards at construction sites to prevent future fires.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
